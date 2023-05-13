Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 5:33 PM ETDoma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)
SA Transcripts
Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Thunander - Investor Relations

Max Simkoff - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Smith - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Wyatt Swanson - D.A. Davidson

Michael Ward - Citi

Karol Chmiel - JMP

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Doma's First Quarter Financial Results Earnings Call [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Matt Thunander, Investor Relations for Doma. Please go ahead.

Matt Thunander

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Doma's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Earlier today, Doma issued a press release announcing its first quarter results, which is also available at investor.doma.com. Leading today's discussion will be Doma's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Max Simkoff; and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Smith. Following management's prepared remarks, we will open up the call to questions. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that our discussion will contain predictions, expectations, forward-looking statements and other information about our business that is based on management's current expectations as of the date of the presentation. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to Doma's expectations or predictions of financial and business performance, market conditions, competitive position and industry outlook. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from historical results and/or from our forecast, including those set forth in Doma's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC.

For more information, please refer to the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in Doma's most recently filed annual report on

