Conifex Timber Inc. (CFXTF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 5:41 PM ETConifex Timber Inc. (CFXTF), CFF:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCPK:CFXTF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ken Shields - Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Andrew McLellan - Vice President & General Manager, Northern Operations

Winny Tang - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Paul Quinn - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Conifex Timber Inc. Q1 2023 Results. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Ken Shields. Please go ahead.

Ken Shields

Well, thank you, Michael, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our call covering our Q1 2023 results. Let's quickly deal with a housekeeping item. We will be making forward-looking statements and references to non-IFRS measures, and therefore, call your attention to the warning statements set out on Pages 1 and 2 of the MD&A dated May 9 that we distributed. Turning to our results. In the first quarter, we reported negative EBITDA of $6.9 million and a net loss of $8.1 million, which was equivalent to $0.20 per Conifex share. This loss lowered our book value per share to $3.51. After depositing $1.25 million in duties, our potentially refundable duties now exceed $1 per Conifex share before any allowances for holdbacks or income taxes on any return of duties. Our Q1 results were below the guidance we provided to you on our previous calls -- lower-than-expected lumber prices in the closing weeks of Q1, coupled with a $200,000 inventory write-down were two main reasons for the shortfall. The third main reason was the $500,000 shortfall in our power revenues, while we worked through the numerous challenges associated with restarting a biomass power plant in the middle of winter after it had been down for eight months. We are pleased with our Q1 achievements in terms of safety, environmental compliance and [Indiscernible] sustainability. Given current lumber prices, it is not surprising that rumors have been circulating over the past week or so that further lumber production curtailment in the interior of BC are

