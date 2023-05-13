Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Julia Motis - Senior Account Manager, Dalton Agency

A.J. Kazimi - CEO

Todd Anthony - VP, Organizational Development

John Hamm - CFO

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Cumberland Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2023 Company Update and Financial Report. This call is being recorded at Cumberland's request and will be archived on the company's website for 1 year from today's date.

I would now like to turn it over to Julia Motis, Senior Account Manager at the Dalton Agency, who handles Cumberland's Communications. Julia, please go ahead.

Julia Motis

Hello, everyone, and good afternoon. Thanks for joining today's call. Earlier today, Cumberland issued a press release announcing the company's financial results and operational update for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023. The release, which includes the related financial tables can be found on Cumberland's website at www.cumberlandpharma.com.

Company management will share an overview of those financial results during today's call. They'll also provide an overall update, including a discussion of its brands, pipeline and partners. Participating in today's call are A.J. Kazimi, Cumberland's Chief Executive Officer; Todd Anthony, Vice President of Organizational Development; and John Hamm, Chief Financial Officer. Please keep in mind that their discussions may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Reform Act.

Those statements reflect the company's current views and expectations concerning future events and may involve risks and uncertainties. There are many factors that could affect Cumberland's future results, including natural disasters, economic downturn, public health epidemics, international conflicts and others that are beyond the company's control. Those issues are described under the caption, Risk Factors in Cumberland's Form 10-K and any additional updates filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statements made during today's call are

