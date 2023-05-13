Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VTEX (VTEX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 5:59 PM ETVTEX (VTEX)
VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Julia Vater Fernandez - IR Director

Geraldo Thomaz Jr. - Founder and Co-CEO

Ricardo Camatta Sodre - CFO

Mariano Gomide de Faria - Founder and Co-CEO

Andre Spolidoro - Chief Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Marcelo Santos - JPMorgan

Clarke Jeffries - Piper Sandler

Franco Granda - D.A. Davidson

Cesar Medina - Morgan Stanley

Julia Vater Fernandez

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the VTEX Earnings conference call for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. I'm Julia Vater Fernandez, Investor Relations Director for VTEX.

Our senior executives presenting today are Geraldo Thomaz Jr., Founder and Co-CEO and Ricardo Camatta Sodre, Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Mariano Gomide de Faria, Founder and Co-CEO, and Andre Spolidoro, Chief Strategy Officer, will be available during today's Q&A session.

I would like to remind you that management may make forward-looking statements relating to such matters as continued growth prospects for the company, industry trends and product and technology initiatives. These statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events.

While we believe that our assumptions, expectations and projections are reasonable in view of the current available information, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties are described under Risk Factors and the Forward-Looking Statement sections of VTEX Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other VTEX filings within the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website.

Finally, I would like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, we may discuss some non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of those measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures can be found in our first quarter 2023 earnings press release

