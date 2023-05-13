Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 6:01 PM ETVIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO)
VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Marks - Director, IR

William Wang - Founder and CEO

Adam Townsend - CFO

Michael O'Donnell - Chief Revenue and Strategic Growth Officer

Conference Call Participants

Laura Martin - Needham

Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Vasily Karasyov - Cannonball Research

Steven Cahall - Wells Fargo

Michael Morris - Guggenheim

Cory Carpenter - JPMorgan

Jason Kreyer - Craig-Hallum

Nick Zangler - Stephens

Tom Champion - Piper Sandler

Ruplu Bhattacharya - Bank of America

Jim Goss - Barrington Research

Michael Marks

Good afternoon, and welcome to VIZIO's Q1 '23 Earnings Call. I'm Michael Marks, Director of Investor Relations. Joining me for today's discussion are William Wang, our Founder and CEO; and Adam Townsend, our CFO. Also joining us for the Q&A portion of today's call is Michael O'Donnell, our Chief Revenue and Strategic Growth Officer.

Please note that in addition to our earnings release and today's remarks, a slide presentation can be found on our Investor Relations website at investors.vizio.com. I'll refer you to the third slide in the presentation and remind you that certain statements made on this call including certain statements about our expected second quarter results, advertising relationships and partners, product rollouts and functionality and future customer demand for our products are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our filings with the SEC and our press release that was issued this afternoon. We undertake no obligation to revise any statements to reflect changes that occur after this call, except as required by law.

During the call, we also refer to non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and certain operational and

