Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 6:02 PM ETViridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN)
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Louisa Stone - Manager, IR

Scott Myers - President and CEO

Kristian Humer - Chief Financial and Business Officer

Dr. Thomas Ciulla - Chief Development Officer

Todd James - SVP, Corporate Affairs and IR

Conference Call Participants

Derek Archila - Wells Fargo

Gavin Clark-Gartner - Evercore ISI

Thomas Smith - SVB Securities

Laura Chico - Wedbush Securities

Kalpit Patel - B. Riley Securities

Jason Butler - JMP Securities

Rami Katkhuda - LifeSci

Operator

Welcome to the Viridian Therapeutics First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the call over to Ms. Louisa Stone, Manager of Investor Relations for Viridian. Please go ahead.

Louisa Stone

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to our first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. The press release reporting our financial results and corporate updates is available on the Investors page of our corporate website at www.viridiantherapeutics.com.

Joining me on the call this afternoon are Scott Myers, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Kristian Humer, our Chief Financial and Business Officer; Dr. Deepa Rajagopalan, our Chief Product and Strategy Officer; Dr. Thomas Ciulla, our Chief Development Officer; and Todd James, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call and webcast will contain forward-looking statements regarding our financial outlook in addition to regulatory, product development and commercialization plans and research activities. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those forecasted. A description of these risks can be found in our most recent Form 10-Q and 10-K on file with the SEC. I would now like to turn the call over to

