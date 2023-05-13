Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

V2X, Inc. (VVX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 6:05 PM ETV2X, Inc. (VVX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Smith - VP, Treasury, IR and Corporate Development

Chuck Prow - President and CEO

Susan Lynch - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joe Gomes - NOBLE Capital

Jasper Bibb - Truist Securities

Robert Connors - Stifel

Steve Strackhouse - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for joining us for the V2X First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Today's call is being recorded. My name is Joanna, and I will be the operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]

And now I'll pass the call over to your host, Mike Smith, Vice President of Treasury, Investor Relations, and Corporate Development at V2X. Please go ahead.

Mike Smith

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the V2X first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining us today are Chuck Prow, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Susan Lynch, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Slides for today's presentation are available on the Investor Relations section of our website www.gov2x.com.

Please turn to Slide 3. During today's presentation, management will be making forward-looking statements pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Please review our Safe Harbor statements in our press release and presentation materials for a description of some of the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by these forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

Additionally, I would like to point out that in addition to GAAP earnings, we will be discussing and reporting various adjusted non-GAAP metrics, including pro forma revenue, adjusted EBITDA and margin, adjusted operating cash flow, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share. The definition of these non-GAAP measures can be found in our presentation materials available on our

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.