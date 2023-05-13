Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

SoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 6:13 PM ETSoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ralph Clark - CEO

Alan Stewart - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Ruttenbur - Imperium Capital

Richard Baldry - ROTH MKM

Jeremy Hamblin - Craig-Hallum

Jaeson Schmidt - Lake Street

Willow Miller - William Blair & Company

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to SoundThinking's First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. My name is Ali, and I will be your operator for today's call. Joining us are SoundThinking's CEO, Ralph Clark; and CFO, Alan Stewart.

Please note that certain information discussed on the call today will include forward-looking statements about future events and SoundThinking's business strategy and future financial and operating performance. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and may cause the actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by those statements. Certain of these risks and assumptions are discussed in SoundThinking's SEC filings, including its registration statement on Form S-1. These forward-looking statements reflect management's beliefs, estimates and predictions as of the date of this live broadcast, May 9, 2023, and SoundThinking undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this call.

Finally, I would like to remind everyone this call will be recorded and made available for replay via a link available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.soundthinking.com.

I would now like to turn the call over to SoundThinking's CEO, Ralph Clark. Sir, please proceed.

Ralph Clark

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our Q1 2023 quarterly conference call and our first public earnings called as SoundThinking. We're very excited about our rebranding effort and the positive response we've seen from prospects, clients, partners, employees and

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.