Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Silk Road Medical, Inc. (SILK) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 6:30 PM ETSilk Road Medical, Inc (SILK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILK) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Marissa Bych - IR

Erica Rogers - CEO

Lucas Buchanan - CFO and COO

Conference Call Participants

Robbie Marcus - JPMorgan

Rick Wise - Stifel

Adam Maeder - Piper Sandler

Neil Chatterji - B. Riley

Operator

Good day. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Silk Road Medical's 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Marissa Bych, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Marissa Bych

Great, and thank you for joining today's call. Joining me are Erica Rogers, Chief Executive Officer; and Lucas Buchanan, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Earlier today, Silk Road Medical released financial results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Any statements contained in this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results or performance are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those relating to our operating trends and future financial performance, expense management, expectations for hiring and growth in our organization and our business, physician training and adoption, market opportunity and penetration, commercial and international expansion, regulatory approvals, reimbursement, competition and product development are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions.

These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.