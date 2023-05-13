Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Red Violet, Inc. (RDVT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 6:43 PM ETRed Violet, Inc. (RDVT)
Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Camilo Ramirez - VP, Finance and IR

Derek Dubner - Chairman and CEO

Dan MacLachlan - CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Polansky - Immersion Investment LLC

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Red Violet's First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Camilo Ramirez, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Camilo Ramirez

Good afternoon, and welcome. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our first quarter 2023 financial results. With me today is Derek Dubner, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Dan MacLachlan, our Chief Financial Officer. Our call today will begin with comments from Derek and Dan, followed by a question-and-answer session.

I would like to remind you that this call is being webcast live and recorded. A replay of the event will be available following the call on our website. To access the webcast, please visit our Investors page on our website, www.redviolet.com.

Before we begin, I would like to advise listeners that certain information discussed by management during this conference call are forward-looking statements covered under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by our forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business. The company undertakes no obligation to update the information provided on this call.

For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with Red Violet's business, I encourage you to review the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent 10-Qs.

