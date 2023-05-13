Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Paltalk, Inc. (PALT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 6:49 PM ETPaltalk, Inc. (PALT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Katz - CEO

Kara Jenny - CFO

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the earnings call for Paltalk's first quarter ended March 31, 2023. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your hosts, Jason Katz, Chief Executive Officer of Paltalk; and Kara Jenny, Chief Financial Officer of Paltalk. Kara, the floor is yours.

Kara Jenny

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Paltalk operating and financial results conference call for the first quarter March 31, 2023. By now, everyone should have had access to the earnings results press release, which was issued earlier today after the market closed at 4:00 PM Eastern time. This call is being webcast and will be available for replay.

In our remarks today, we will include statements that are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements about future results of operation, business strategies and plans, our relationships with our customers, as well as market and potential growth opportunities. In addition, management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current knowledge and expectations as of today and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions related to factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. We offer no assurance that these expectations and beliefs will prove to be correct.

A detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties are contained in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. You should refer to and consider these factors when relying on such forward-looking information. The company does not undertake and

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.