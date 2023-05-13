Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (LVOX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 6:50 PM ETLiveVox Holdings, Inc. (LVOX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Alexis Waadt - VP, IR

John DiLullo - CEO

Gregg Clevenger - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Parker Lane - Stifel

Jim Fish - Piper Sandler

Jacob Staffel - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the LiveVox First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Alexis Waadt. Please go ahead.

Alexis Waadt

Good afternoon, and thank you for your participation today.

With me on the call today are John DiLullo, CEO; and Gregg Clevenger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I would like to remind you that comments made during this conference call and webcast contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statement that refers to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events, including financial projections or future market conditions, is a forward-looking statement. The company's actual future results could differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements for any reason, including, without limitation, those listed in the Risk Factors section of our SEC filings, including our 10-K filed with the SEC on March 2, 2023. LiveVox assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Please also note that past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Certain information discussed on this conference call was derived from third-party sources and has not been independently verified. And accordingly, the company makes no representation or warranty in respect to this information.

During this conference call, the company will discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. A reconciliation of each of

