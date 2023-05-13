Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 6:52 PM ETLegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sarah Bland - Securities Counsel

Dan Wernikoff - CEO

Noel Watson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Boone - JMP Securities

Matthew Pfau - William Blair

Jack Butler - Barclays

Ron Josey - Citi

Sang-Jin Byun - Jefferies

Jackson Ader - SVB MoffetNathanson

Elizabeth Porter - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to LegalZoom's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Sarah Bland, Securities Counsel. Please go ahead.

Sarah Bland

Thank you, operator. Hello, and welcome to LegalZoom's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today is Dan Wernikoff, our Chief Executive Officer; and Noel Watson, our Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements on this call. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as believe, expect, plan, anticipate, will, intend, and similar expressions and are not and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's assumptions and expectations and information available to us as of today's date. These forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties are referred to in the press release we issued today and in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future results or otherwise. In addition, we will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Our CEO and CFO use these

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.