Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Presents at BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference (Transcript)

May 13, 2023 7:00 PM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)
Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference May 9, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Griffith - CFO

Dave Reese - EVP, R&D

Conference Call Participants

Dan Lundquist - Ban of America

Dan Lundquist

Hello. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for coming out to Las Vegas for the 2023 Healthcare Conference. You are at the first session with Amgen. I'm very pleased today to be joined by Peter Griffith, the CFO; and Dave Reese, Executive VP of R&D, here on stage today.

We do have a couple of prepared remarks from Peter and plenty of time for Q&A. We can go to the crowd for those that have any questions. I'm Dan Lundquist, the BofA health care specialist. So I'm very excited today to kick off the conference. And with that, let me hand it over to Peter.

Peter Griffith

Dan, thank you very, very much. Good morning, everyone. Great to see all of you. And thank you very much, Bank of America, for hosting us. We're just delighted to be here.

Let's start where we always do at Amgen, and that's with patients. So our mission at Amgen is to discover, develop, manufacture and deliver first-in-class and best-in-class medicines to patients with serious and grievous illnesses all over the world.

And having said that, we're delighted to report that unit volume growth, as you know, in the first quarter was strong across our global markets. Product sales growth of 2% year-over-year was -- reflected 14% volume growth, and that was impacted itself by a 5% net price decline as well as some inventory declines, a little bit of unfavorable FX and some unfavorable changes to estimated sales deductions that we've shared with you before.

But I'd like to refresh your recollection. Record sales on 10 of our

