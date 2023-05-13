Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Presents at Bank of America Securities 2023 Health Care Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Bank of America Securities 2023 Health Care Conference May 9, 2023 11:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam Lenkowsky - EVP, Head of Commercial

Conference Call Participants

Geoff Meacham - Bank of America

Geoff Meacham

Welcome to the first morning of the BofA Healthcare Conference. My name is Geoff Meacham. I'm a senior biopharma analyst, and we are excited to have Bristol-Myers here. And Adam Lenkowsky is here, who recently was promoted to EVP, Head of Commercial. So congratulations.

Adam Lenkowsky

Thank you, Geoff. Great to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Geoff Meacham

Let's just kick off with that. Like so give us -- as you evolve into the new role, you already know a lot of the commercial business around the world and different therapeutic areas. Give us kind of your -- what would be your top 3 kind of list of priorities as you look to the back half of this year and into next?

Adam Lenkowsky

Sure. Well, for me, I've been with the company for 26 years now. So it's really the most exciting time I think in our company's history. When I think about my priorities coming into the role, number one, our strategy is unfolding nicely, which is really to replenish the portfolio. As you know, we've launched 9 new products in just over 3 years. And those products this year will roughly contribute about $4 billion of sales.

And what's important about that is in 2025, we're projecting those 9 new products to yield between $10 billion and $13 billion of sales. And then beyond 2030, approximately $25 billion. So really replenishing the portfolio and executing on these products is my top priority.

Secondly, when I look more at the near term, we just launched some of these new products last

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.