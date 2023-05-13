Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Presents at BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference May 9, 2023 12:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Charlie Wagner - EVP and CFO

David Altshuler - CSO and EVP, Global Research

Conference Call Participants

Geoff Meacham - Bank of America

Geoff Meacham

Welcome to the first morning of the BofA Healthcare Conference. I'm Geoff Meacham. I'm the senior biopharma analyst here and we're thrilled to have Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the big room, hopefully no protesting this year. But on behalf of Vertex, we have Charlie Wagner, Executive VP and CFO; and David Altshuler, who is CSO and EVP, Global Research. Guys, welcome.

David Altshuler

Thank you.

Charlie Wagner

Yes, Geoff, thank you. Thanks for hosting.

Geoff Meacham

So Charlie, do you want to just post the quarter, just give us a little bit of a high level and then we'll get into some questions.

Charlie Wagner

Yes. Yes, listen, the 2023 is off to a fantastic start for us. We continue to reach more and more CF patients with our medicines. We commented in the first quarter. We continue to execute on launches in countries where we received reimbursements late last year. We've added some incremental new reimbursements, and we continue to move into younger age groups, notably with the approval of TRIKAFTA in the 2 to 5 age group. So with that strong and steady and consistent performance. We've reaffirmed our revenue guidance for the year of $9.55 billion to $9.7 billion and the year is off to a great start.

It's also a year that will have a number of milestones that will mark the advancement and progress of our pipeline. We commented that we recently completed our rolling submission for the BLA for exa-cel and beta-thal and sickle cell in the U.S. We have commented that we will

