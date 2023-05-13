Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Presents at Bank of America Securities 2023 Health Care Conference (Transcript)

May 13, 2023 7:08 PM ETCRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Bank of America Securities 2023 Health Care Conference May 9, 2023 1:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Sam Kulkarni - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Geoff Meacham - Bank of America

Geoff Meacham

Welcome to the morning session of the BofA Healthcare Conference. I'm Geoff Meacham. I'm the senior biopharma analyst here at BofA. And we're thrilled to have CRISPR Therapeutics here. And speaking on behalf, we have Sam Kulkarni. Sam, welcome.

Sam Kulkarni

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Geoff Meacham

So let's kick it off just with a higher level view of there's lots of technologies in the gene-editing space. There's lots of bells and whistles. You guys are the most advanced when you look at kind of the exa-cel likely approval. But let's take a step back and give us a bit of where we are today, how has editing evolved? And what advantage do you see today for CRISPR versus some of your peers?

Sam Kulkarni

Yes. Thank you, Geoff, and this is our seventh year at this conference. And the company has evolved quite a bit over that period of time and we're proud to have built the foundations of what could be the next Genentech at CRISPR Therapeutics.

We're not only the most advanced in terms of having the assets that's closest to the market, but also we're doing quite a bit of early research around all new forms of editing that positions us to be the leaders and be preeminent for years to come.

Just an example of that is very soon we're going to make a transition from just being an ex vivo company to having in vivo programs. In the next 2 years, I foresee us bringing to the clinic programs with forms of editing that are newer forms of editing

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.