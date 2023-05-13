Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Presents at BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference (Transcript)

May 13, 2023 7:10 PM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference May 9, 2023 2:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Andy Dickinson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Geoff Meacham - Bank of America

Geoff Meacham

Welcome to the morning session of the BofA Healthcare Conference. So my name is Geoff Meacham. I'm the senior biopharma analyst. And we're thrilled today to have Gilead Sciences. And up on stage with me is Andy Dickinson. Andy, welcome.

Andy Dickinson

Thank you. Great to be here. Thanks for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Geoff Meacham

So Andy, let's kick off with just following first quarter. Give us some perspective on kind of the guidance changes that you guys have made with respect to R&D and kind of what implications that has as kind of the expenses over the course of the year.

Andy Dickinson

Sure. Yes. Maybe I'll start actually just by hitting kind of on the top line first and then going to expenses. I mean, again, it was an incredible quarter. Again, this is the fifth or sixth at least very strong quarter in a row for the business. You saw very strong performance from the base business.

Revenue, I think we are largely in line with the Street despite the fact that our COVID antiviral sales were lower than we -- the Street expected, which means the base business did incredibly well. We saw 15% growth year-over-year in the base business. Part of that is that we changed the way that we manage inventory at the end of the year. Historically, we saw this big buildup in Q4 in anticipation of potential price increases and then a bleed in inventory in the first quarter. We're doing a better job of utilizing inventory management agreements with the sub-wholesalers below the Big 3. So you saw less of an impact. So the 15% growth year-over-year is

