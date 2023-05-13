Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 7:13 PM ETXenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sherry Aulin - CFO

Ian Mortimer - President and CEO

Dr. Chris Kenney - CMO

Dr. Chris Von Seggern - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Paul Matteis - Stifel

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets

Tessa Romero - J.P. Morgan

Andrew Tsai - Jefferies

Joseph Thome - TD Cowen

Rudy Li - SVB

Danielle Brill - Raymond James

Laura Chico - Wedbush Securities

Elaine Kim - Cantor Fitzgerald

Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Gigi, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Q1 2023 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Sherry Aulin, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Sherry Aulin

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us on our call and webcast to discuss the Xenon's First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results. Joining me are: Ian Mortimer, Xenon's President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Chris Kenney, Xenon's Chief Medical Officer; and Dr. Chris Von Seggern, Xenon's Chief Commercial Officer.

Ian will open today's call with a summary of our proprietary pipeline programs. Chris Kenny will provide an overview of our XEN1101 Phase 3 epilepsy program, as well as a brief summary of the recent oral presentation of supporting data from the X-TOLE open-label study that was presented at the American Academy of Neurology's Annual Meeting, or AAN. I will summarize our financial results, progress within our partnered programs and our anticipated company milestone events. Chris Von Seggern will be available during our Q&A session to address questions about commercialization strategies.

Please be advised that

