RxSight, Inc. (RXST) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 7:14 PM ETRxSight, Inc. (RXST)
RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Alex Huang - Director, IR

Ron Kurtz - President and CEO

Shelley Thunen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Allen Gong - JP Morgan

Craig Bijou - Bank of America

Joseph Conway - Needham & Co.

Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG

Steven Lichtman - Oppenheimer

Lawrence Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Operator

Welcome to the RxSight First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand it over to Alex Huang, Associate Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Alex Huang

Thank you, operator.

Presenting today are RxSight President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ron Kurtz; and Chief Financial Officer, Shelley Thunen. Earlier today, RxSight released financial results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.

Before we begin, I would like to inform you that comments and responses to questions during today's call reflect management's view as of today, May 9, 2023, and will include forward-looking statements and opinion statements, including predictions, estimates, plans, expectations and other information. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our press release issued today and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. Our SEC filings can be found on our website or the SEC's website. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

We will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Disclosures regarding non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations with the most comparable GAAP measures can be found in the press release. Please

