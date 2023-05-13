Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 7:24 PM ETBackblaze, Inc. (BLZE)
Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

James Kisner - Vice President of Investor Relations

Gleb Budman - Chief Executive Officer

Francis Patchel - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simon Leopold - Raymond James

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Erik Suppiger - JMP Securities

Zachary Cummins - B. Riley Securities

Jason Ader - William Blair

Maxwell Michaelis - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Backblaze First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. James Kisner. Please go ahead, sir.

James Kisner

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Backblaze's first quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings call. On the call with me today are Gleb Budman, Co-Founder, CEO and Chairperson of the Board and Frank Patchel, Chief Financial Officer.

Today Backblaze will discuss the financial results that were distributed earlier this afternoon. Statements on this call include forward-looking statements about our future financial results, use of our IPO proceeds, results from our new offerings, partnerships and sales and marketing initiatives, our ability to compete effectively, acquiring new customers and retain and expand our business with existing customers, hire and retain key personnel and effectively manage our growth. These statements are subject to risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in our risk factors that are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other financial filings.

You should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions and beliefs as of today and we undertake no obligation to update them except as required by

