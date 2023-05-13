Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZRIF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCPK:PZRIF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Alexander Sewrattan - Director of Finance

Paul Goddard - President and CEO

Christine D'Sylva - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Derek Lessard - TD Cowen

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.'s Earnings Call for the First Quarter of 2023. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

I will now turn the calls over to Alexander Sewrattan, Director of Finance.

Alexander Sewrattan

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.'s earnings call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Joining me on the call today are Pizza Pizza Limited's Chief Executive Officer, Paul Goddard; and Chief Financial Officer, Christine D'Sylva. Our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements that may involve risks relating to future events. Actual events may differ materially from the projections discussed today.

All forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary language in our earnings press release, and the risk factors included in our annual information form. Please refer to our earnings press release and MD&A in the Investor Relations section of our website for a reconciliation and other disclosures related to our non-IFRS financial measures mentioned on this call. As a reminder, analysts are welcome to ask questions after the prepared remarks and portfolio managers and media can contact us after the call. Before turning the call over to Paul for the business update, I wanted to spend a few moments reviewing the structure of the call for our new investors. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

indirectly owns the Pizza Pizza

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.