Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 7:29 PM ETDraganfly Inc. (DPRO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Rolly Bustos - Internal Investor Relations

Cameron Chell - President and CEO

Paul Sun - Chief Financial Officer

Scott Larson - Lead Director

Rolly Bustos

All right. So just to be respectful of everybody's time and to start on time, we will get started. So hello, and welcome again to the Draganfly 2023 Q1 earnings call. As usual, my name is Rolly Bustos, Internal Investor Relations here at Draganfly.

I welcome each and every one of you today, shareholders, stakeholders and analysts. The format will be the same as previous and then I'll begin with our CEO and President, Cameron Chell, discussing the first quarter operational highlights. From there, our CFO, Paul Sun, will jump in and discuss the financials as reported earlier. And as always, we'll conclude with our Lead Director, Scott Larson, facilitating the Q&A portion. You're always welcome to reach out to me at investor.relations@draganfly.com after the call if your questions did not get answered.

Lastly, I want to remind everyone that this presentation may include forward-looking information and statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed upon them. Any future events or financial results may differ from what might be discussed here. The full forward-looking disclaimer can be found on Page 2 of this presentation, and I'd be happy to send that to anybody upon request. So Cam, please go ahead.

Cameron Chell

Great. Thank you, Rolly. Thanks, everybody, for taking the time to be here today. It's an honor and a pleasure. Just pull up the screen share.

And -- so welcome to our Q1 2023 shareholder earnings call. Thanks, Rolly, for reviewing the disclaimer with us.

To immediately and right

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.