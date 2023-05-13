Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Eric McIntyre - Head of Investor Relations

Frank Watanabe - President & Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Burnett - Chief Medical Officer

Ken Lock - Chief Commercial Officer

Scott Burrows - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vikram Purohit - Morgan Stanley

Seamus Fernandez - Guggenheim Securities

Uy Ear - Mizuho

Louise Chen - Cantor

Greg Fraser - Truist Securities

Sean Kim - Jones Trading

Rohit Bhasin - Needham & Company

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Arcutis Biotherapeutics Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today's conference is being recorded.

I will now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Eric McIntyre, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Eric.

Eric McIntyre

Thank you, Marc. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Arcutis' First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Slides for today are available on the Investors section of our website. On today's call, we have Frank Watanabe, President and CEO; Ken Lock, Chief Commercial Officer; Patrick Burnett, Chief Medical Officer; and Scott Burrows, Chief Financial Officer.

During this call, I'd remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and our actual results may differ materially. We encourage you to review the information disclosed in our latest SEC filings.

With that, I'll hand the call over to Frank to kick us off.

Frank Watanabe

All right. Thanks, Eric. So I am on Slide 5 of the deck, for those of you who are following along in the deck, and provide a high-level overview. During the first quarter of

