Vacasa, Inc. (VCSA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 7:55 PM ETVacasa, Inc. (VCSA)
Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Domyancic - Head, IR

Rob Greyber - CEO

Jamie Cohen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jacob Armstrong - KeyBanc

Operator

Good afternoon and thank you for standing by. My name is Emma, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Vacasa First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Ryan Domyancic, Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Ryan Domyancic

Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for Vacasa' First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. I'm pleased to be joined today by CEO, Rob Greyber and CFO, Jamie Cohen. Before we begin, let me cover a few administrative details. This call contains information that speaks only as of the date of today's live broadcast and redistribution of this broadcast is prohibited. We have posted a shareholder letter on the IR section of our website at investors.vacasa.com that will be referenced by our speakers.

Comments made during this conference call and in our shareholder letter may contain statements that are commonly referred to as forward-looking statements. Such statements include those about future expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, targets, estimates, objectives, events, conditions and financial performance. We caution that various factors could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. For additional information concerning these risks and uncertainties, please read the forward-looking statements section in the shareholder letter we issued earlier today in the forward-looking Statements and Risk Factors section in our filings with the SEC.

During this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Information regarding our non-GAAP financial results, including

