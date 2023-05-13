Palantir: The Gift Is Gone If You Waited (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Palantir investors who bought the pre-earnings dips in April and early May are well-rewarded as PLTR spiked post-earnings.
- We reminded investors in April that "the gift is back," urging holders to add exposure as PLTR pulled back markedly.
- AI investors likely realized that Palantir is at the cusp of a significant growth inflection with the release of its Artificial Intelligence Platform.
- However, with the momentum spike, should investors who missed buying the previous pullback jump on board now?
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
We updated investors in our previous article on Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), discussing why "the gift is back." Accordingly, PLTR had a tremendous post-earnings surge last week as AI investors finally reacted well to Palantir's ability to leverage the AI hype train.
We stressed that investors seemed to have left out PLTR as they chased momentum in the "picks and shovels" AI plays, as seen in the surge in AI semiconductor stocks.
While SaaS leader Microsoft (MSFT) has benefited from its ability to drive further momentum through Azure, PLTR's momentum lagged behind.
However, PLTR's valuation has normalized with the post-earnings momentum spike, even though there was a slight pullback toward the end of this week's trading.
Given its volatility, we often inform investors not to chase spikes in PLTR's price action. Despite management's confidence in "continued momentum" in its recent earnings commentary, investors need to reflect a considerable margin of safety given its steep valuation.
CEO Alex Karp & his team took turns highlighting how Palantir is very well-primed to leverage generative AI, given its history and performance in AI technologies.
With the advent of Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform, or AIP, the company has taken a significant step toward accelerating its growth momentum with its commercial and government customers.
The company reminded investors that "the AIP is generating unprecedented demand and is set to be rolled out to select customers this month."
As such, Palantir has "reorganized its resources and engineering teams" to leverage the ongoing momentum, expected to bolster its growth algorithm markedly.
Despite that, Wall Street analysts remain unconvinced, with a consensus "Hold" rating, as they parsed the company's performance in Q1.
Analysts cautioned that the outperformance in Palantir's commercial segment was related to "special purpose acquisition companies or SPACs going out of business, resulting in prepaid and pulled-forward revenue due to bankruptcies." As such, the pull-forward momentum should not be expected to lift its growth in H2.
In addition, analysts see increased execution risks for Palantir's government segment, particularly on the "timing of US government contracts." Wall Street's pessimism has a valid basis, as the growth in Palantir's government segment revenue slowed further in Q1, up by just 19.4%. As such, it represented a deceleration from FQ4's 22.8%, which could further impact growth in FQ2, implied in Palantir's guidance.
Accordingly, Palantir guided a Q2 revenue of $530M at the midpoint, up 12.1%. However, it's way below FQ1's 17.7% growth, likely reflecting a further slowdown in the government space, as it accounted for 55% of Palantir's revenue base in Q1.
However, Palantir's confidence in an H2FY2023 recovery is implied in its full-year outlook, suggesting a second-half inflection. Based on Palantir's full-year revenue guidance, the company expects revenue of $1.06B in H1 and $1.15B in H2 at the midpoint.
Therefore, it implies that Palantir potentially sees more robust execution and an improved macro outlook in the second half. In addition, we believe the company also expects better traction in the US commercial space, which was instrumental in its performance in Q1.
Accordingly, Palantir recorded a 39% YoY growth in US commercial revenue, lifting overall commercial revenue growth to 15.1%. It likely suggests that Palantir's commercial segment bottomed out in FQ4, as growth slowed to about 11%.
With the surge in interest in its AIP (according to Palantir), Karp & team seem to have positioned the company well for a growth inflection in H2, despite worries about execution risks in the government business.
Moreover, Palantir's confidence in maintaining profitable growth likely underpinned investors' confidence in the company's growth strategy, as management "anticipates remaining GAAP profitable in the second, third, and fourth quarters of the year."
With that in mind, Karp telegraphed his confidence in "the possibility for inclusion in the S&P 500" and potentially bringing on board "many more institutional investors."
Therefore, Palantir's near- and medium-term growth drivers are assessed to remain intact as astute dip buyers took advantage of its pre-earnings pullback.
Accordingly, PLTR's valuation is still a concern with a "D+" grade by Seeking Alpha Quant. However, other metrics have improved markedly, which could continue to lift buying sentiments higher as investors bet the worst selloff in PLTR could be over.
In addition, PLTR appears to have re-tested its February highs (not decisively), as seen above.
As such, momentum buyers likely rushed back after PLTR's earnings release, expecting a decisive breakout, but has been pushed lower toward the end of the week's trading.
We assessed that dip buyers likely loaded up in March, April, and early May. Hence, they aren't likely to return to support further buying momentum, given the sharp spike.
Our assessment of PLTR's valuation indicates that it's probably fairly valued and doesn't offer investors a sufficient margin of safety at the current levels.
Investors looking to add more positions are urged to remain patient as we move to the sidelines from here.
Rating: Hold (Revised from Buy).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have additional commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our thesis? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below and let us know why, and help everyone in the community to learn better!
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for Technology, Software, and the Internet. See: https://seekingalpha.com/who-to-follow
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022. See: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4578688-seeking-alpha-contributor-community-2022-by-the-numbers
JR Research, led by founder JR, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore and currently holds the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.
My LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/seekjo
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.