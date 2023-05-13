hapabapa

We updated investors in our previous article on Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), discussing why "the gift is back." Accordingly, PLTR had a tremendous post-earnings surge last week as AI investors finally reacted well to Palantir's ability to leverage the AI hype train.

We stressed that investors seemed to have left out PLTR as they chased momentum in the "picks and shovels" AI plays, as seen in the surge in AI semiconductor stocks.

While SaaS leader Microsoft (MSFT) has benefited from its ability to drive further momentum through Azure, PLTR's momentum lagged behind.

However, PLTR's valuation has normalized with the post-earnings momentum spike, even though there was a slight pullback toward the end of this week's trading.

Given its volatility, we often inform investors not to chase spikes in PLTR's price action. Despite management's confidence in "continued momentum" in its recent earnings commentary, investors need to reflect a considerable margin of safety given its steep valuation.

CEO Alex Karp & his team took turns highlighting how Palantir is very well-primed to leverage generative AI, given its history and performance in AI technologies.

With the advent of Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform, or AIP, the company has taken a significant step toward accelerating its growth momentum with its commercial and government customers.

The company reminded investors that "the AIP is generating unprecedented demand and is set to be rolled out to select customers this month."

As such, Palantir has "reorganized its resources and engineering teams" to leverage the ongoing momentum, expected to bolster its growth algorithm markedly.

Despite that, Wall Street analysts remain unconvinced, with a consensus "Hold" rating, as they parsed the company's performance in Q1.

Analysts cautioned that the outperformance in Palantir's commercial segment was related to "special purpose acquisition companies or SPACs going out of business, resulting in prepaid and pulled-forward revenue due to bankruptcies." As such, the pull-forward momentum should not be expected to lift its growth in H2.

In addition, analysts see increased execution risks for Palantir's government segment, particularly on the "timing of US government contracts." Wall Street's pessimism has a valid basis, as the growth in Palantir's government segment revenue slowed further in Q1, up by just 19.4%. As such, it represented a deceleration from FQ4's 22.8%, which could further impact growth in FQ2, implied in Palantir's guidance.

Accordingly, Palantir guided a Q2 revenue of $530M at the midpoint, up 12.1%. However, it's way below FQ1's 17.7% growth, likely reflecting a further slowdown in the government space, as it accounted for 55% of Palantir's revenue base in Q1.

However, Palantir's confidence in an H2FY2023 recovery is implied in its full-year outlook, suggesting a second-half inflection. Based on Palantir's full-year revenue guidance, the company expects revenue of $1.06B in H1 and $1.15B in H2 at the midpoint.

Therefore, it implies that Palantir potentially sees more robust execution and an improved macro outlook in the second half. In addition, we believe the company also expects better traction in the US commercial space, which was instrumental in its performance in Q1.

Accordingly, Palantir recorded a 39% YoY growth in US commercial revenue, lifting overall commercial revenue growth to 15.1%. It likely suggests that Palantir's commercial segment bottomed out in FQ4, as growth slowed to about 11%.

With the surge in interest in its AIP (according to Palantir), Karp & team seem to have positioned the company well for a growth inflection in H2, despite worries about execution risks in the government business.

Moreover, Palantir's confidence in maintaining profitable growth likely underpinned investors' confidence in the company's growth strategy, as management "anticipates remaining GAAP profitable in the second, third, and fourth quarters of the year."

With that in mind, Karp telegraphed his confidence in "the possibility for inclusion in the S&P 500" and potentially bringing on board "many more institutional investors."

Therefore, Palantir's near- and medium-term growth drivers are assessed to remain intact as astute dip buyers took advantage of its pre-earnings pullback.

PLTR quant factor ratings (Seeking Alpha)

Accordingly, PLTR's valuation is still a concern with a "D+" grade by Seeking Alpha Quant. However, other metrics have improved markedly, which could continue to lift buying sentiments higher as investors bet the worst selloff in PLTR could be over.

PLTR price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

In addition, PLTR appears to have re-tested its February highs (not decisively), as seen above.

As such, momentum buyers likely rushed back after PLTR's earnings release, expecting a decisive breakout, but has been pushed lower toward the end of the week's trading.

We assessed that dip buyers likely loaded up in March, April, and early May. Hence, they aren't likely to return to support further buying momentum, given the sharp spike.

Our assessment of PLTR's valuation indicates that it's probably fairly valued and doesn't offer investors a sufficient margin of safety at the current levels.

Investors looking to add more positions are urged to remain patient as we move to the sidelines from here.

Rating: Hold (Revised from Buy).

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

We Want To Hear From You

Have additional commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our thesis? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below and let us know why, and help everyone in the community to learn better!