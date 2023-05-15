baona

The REIT Investment Thesis Remains Robust For Dollar Cost Averaging

Realty Income (NYSE:O) has posted an excellent FQ1'23 earnings call, in our view, with revenues of $944.39M (+6.2% QoQ/ +16.9% YoY) and normalized FFO per share of $1.04 (-1.9% QoQ/ +1.9% YoY), easily double beating the consensus estimates.

Since the increase in its total expenses has been slower at $723.7M (+5.4% QoQ/ +18.8% YoY), it appears that the recent acquisition efforts have paid off handsomely, since the REIT only reports a same-store rental revenue of $719.7M (+0.2% YoY) in the latest quarter. This is significantly aided by the stellar portfolio occupancy of 99% (in line QoQ/ +0.4 points YoY).

However, investors may also want to pay attention to O's rising Stock-Based Compensation expenses of $6.3M in FQ1'23 (+29% QoQ/ +26% YoY), naturally triggering the sustained share dilution to 673.22M (+4.4% QoQ/ +11.3% YoY), significantly worsened by the capital raise of $804.4M at the same time.

This cadence similarly impacts the REIT's decelerating dividends per share to $0.758 in the latest quarter (+1.8% QoQ/ +2.4% YoY), despite the increased annualized dividend payout of $1.98B (+5.6% QoQ/ +13.4% YoY).

In addition, investors must also note O's increased acquisition volume guidance of $6B for FY2023, due to the potential impact on its balance sheet and interest servicing. For now, its notes and bonds payable have already grown to $15.29B (+8.3% QoQ/ +18.9% YoY) in FQ1'23, though with a moderating coverage ratio of 4.6x in the latest quarter (-0.6 points QoQ/ -1 YoY).

Meanwhile, the REIT's interest expenses have also been expanding to an annualized sum of $616.52M by the latest quarter (+17.3% QoQ/ +44.8% YoY), compared to $425.6M in FQ1'22.

Therefore, we are uncertain about the O management's strategy of ramping up its acquisition at a time when capital preservation may have been a more prudent choice. Then again, with an initial weighted average cash lease yield of 7% for its new acquisitions and a weighted average notes/ bonds interest rate of 3.4% by FQ1'23, O may potentially emerge stronger through the economic downturn, aided by the long-term remaining lease of ~9.4 years.

Perhaps this is why the REIT management has confidently raised its FY2023 normalized FFO guidance up to $4.15 (+2.7% YoY), likely triggering a full-year dividend payout of up to $3.11 (+5% YoY), based on its historical cadence of ~75%. Impressive, in our view.

So, Is O Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

O 5Y NTM Price/ AFFO Per Share

S&P Capital IQ

O is now trading at an NTM Price/ AFFO Per Share of 15.33x, lower than its 5Y mean of 18.36x and 1Y mean of 16.49x. Despite so, the valuations do not reflect its exemplary performance thus far, due to the expansion in its top and bottom line (AFFO) at a CAGR of +17.7% and +19.10%, respectively, between FY2019 and FY2021.

Otherwise, at a CAGR of +32.6% and +31.8%, respectively, including the accretive impact of the VEREIT acquisition. In addition, thanks to its inflation-protected leases, the REIT is still expected to report an excellent top and bottom line (AFFO) expansion at a CAGR of +9.1% and +12.3% through FY2025.

Nonetheless, with long-term shareholders drastically diluted by +32% through the VEREIT acquisition, amongst others as discussed above, the expansion in O's AFFO has unfortunately not been translated into its AFFO per share, which only grew by +5.7% since FY2019.

Therefore, while the REIT boasts a robust payout ratio, dividend increases may decelerate from the sustained growth in its share count at an eye-watering rate of 98.7% since FY2019, with the latter unlikely to abate during the aggressive acquisition pace ahead.

O 3Y Stock Price

Trading View

Then again, we suppose part of the pessimism may already be priced in its valuations and stock prices, with the O stock now trading way below its 50/ 100/ 200-day moving averages. These depressed levels also trigger an expanded forward dividend yield of 6.72%, against its 4Y average of 3.83% and sector median of 4.27%.

As a result of the attractive risk-reward ratio, we are rating the O stock as a buy here, if the exercise consequently matches or lower investors' dollar cost averages. With the economic downturn unlikely to lift in the near term, we believe the REIT may still benefit from the elevated inflationary pressures, which may ensure the safety of its dividends ahead.

On the other hand, the portfolio must also be sized appropriately since the Fed may pivot as early as 2024, potentially moderating its rental escalators in the intermediate term.

Then again, with most of the REIT's long-term debts at fixed interest rates and at a weighted average maturity of 6.8 years, we suppose a rate cut may eventually reduce its interest expenses upon a speculative refinancing. As a result, we believe O's long-term prospects remain cautiously robust, no matter the low or high-interest-rate environments.