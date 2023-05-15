Realty Income: The Fed's Pivot Is Likely Priced In Already
Summary
- Thanks to its rental escalators, O declares a consistent dividend for April 2023 (and likely for May as well), despite the rising operating expenses.
- The REIT also raises its FY2023 guidance to FFO per share of up to $4.15, potentially triggering a full-year dividend payout of up to $3.11, based on a ~75% ratio.
- However, investors must also pay attention to its sustained share dilution at an average of ~10% annually, on top of the increased acquisition volume guidance of $6B.
- With the Fed likely to pivot in 2024, O may eventually lose its rental escalators in the intermediate term.
- We shall discuss this further.
The REIT Investment Thesis Remains Robust For Dollar Cost Averaging
Realty Income (NYSE:O) has posted an excellent FQ1'23 earnings call, in our view, with revenues of $944.39M (+6.2% QoQ/ +16.9% YoY) and normalized FFO per share of $1.04 (-1.9% QoQ/ +1.9% YoY), easily double beating the consensus estimates.
Since the increase in its total expenses has been slower at $723.7M (+5.4% QoQ/ +18.8% YoY), it appears that the recent acquisition efforts have paid off handsomely, since the REIT only reports a same-store rental revenue of $719.7M (+0.2% YoY) in the latest quarter. This is significantly aided by the stellar portfolio occupancy of 99% (in line QoQ/ +0.4 points YoY).
However, investors may also want to pay attention to O's rising Stock-Based Compensation expenses of $6.3M in FQ1'23 (+29% QoQ/ +26% YoY), naturally triggering the sustained share dilution to 673.22M (+4.4% QoQ/ +11.3% YoY), significantly worsened by the capital raise of $804.4M at the same time.
This cadence similarly impacts the REIT's decelerating dividends per share to $0.758 in the latest quarter (+1.8% QoQ/ +2.4% YoY), despite the increased annualized dividend payout of $1.98B (+5.6% QoQ/ +13.4% YoY).
In addition, investors must also note O's increased acquisition volume guidance of $6B for FY2023, due to the potential impact on its balance sheet and interest servicing. For now, its notes and bonds payable have already grown to $15.29B (+8.3% QoQ/ +18.9% YoY) in FQ1'23, though with a moderating coverage ratio of 4.6x in the latest quarter (-0.6 points QoQ/ -1 YoY).
Meanwhile, the REIT's interest expenses have also been expanding to an annualized sum of $616.52M by the latest quarter (+17.3% QoQ/ +44.8% YoY), compared to $425.6M in FQ1'22.
Therefore, we are uncertain about the O management's strategy of ramping up its acquisition at a time when capital preservation may have been a more prudent choice. Then again, with an initial weighted average cash lease yield of 7% for its new acquisitions and a weighted average notes/ bonds interest rate of 3.4% by FQ1'23, O may potentially emerge stronger through the economic downturn, aided by the long-term remaining lease of ~9.4 years.
Perhaps this is why the REIT management has confidently raised its FY2023 normalized FFO guidance up to $4.15 (+2.7% YoY), likely triggering a full-year dividend payout of up to $3.11 (+5% YoY), based on its historical cadence of ~75%. Impressive, in our view.
So, Is O Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?
O 5Y NTM Price/ AFFO Per Share
O is now trading at an NTM Price/ AFFO Per Share of 15.33x, lower than its 5Y mean of 18.36x and 1Y mean of 16.49x. Despite so, the valuations do not reflect its exemplary performance thus far, due to the expansion in its top and bottom line (AFFO) at a CAGR of +17.7% and +19.10%, respectively, between FY2019 and FY2021.
Otherwise, at a CAGR of +32.6% and +31.8%, respectively, including the accretive impact of the VEREIT acquisition. In addition, thanks to its inflation-protected leases, the REIT is still expected to report an excellent top and bottom line (AFFO) expansion at a CAGR of +9.1% and +12.3% through FY2025.
Nonetheless, with long-term shareholders drastically diluted by +32% through the VEREIT acquisition, amongst others as discussed above, the expansion in O's AFFO has unfortunately not been translated into its AFFO per share, which only grew by +5.7% since FY2019.
Therefore, while the REIT boasts a robust payout ratio, dividend increases may decelerate from the sustained growth in its share count at an eye-watering rate of 98.7% since FY2019, with the latter unlikely to abate during the aggressive acquisition pace ahead.
O 3Y Stock Price
Then again, we suppose part of the pessimism may already be priced in its valuations and stock prices, with the O stock now trading way below its 50/ 100/ 200-day moving averages. These depressed levels also trigger an expanded forward dividend yield of 6.72%, against its 4Y average of 3.83% and sector median of 4.27%.
As a result of the attractive risk-reward ratio, we are rating the O stock as a buy here, if the exercise consequently matches or lower investors' dollar cost averages. With the economic downturn unlikely to lift in the near term, we believe the REIT may still benefit from the elevated inflationary pressures, which may ensure the safety of its dividends ahead.
On the other hand, the portfolio must also be sized appropriately since the Fed may pivot as early as 2024, potentially moderating its rental escalators in the intermediate term.
Then again, with most of the REIT's long-term debts at fixed interest rates and at a weighted average maturity of 6.8 years, we suppose a rate cut may eventually reduce its interest expenses upon a speculative refinancing. As a result, we believe O's long-term prospects remain cautiously robust, no matter the low or high-interest-rate environments.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.