Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Realty Income: The Fed's Pivot Is Likely Priced In Already

May 15, 2023 9:00 AM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
6.46K Followers

Summary

  • Thanks to its rental escalators, O declares a consistent dividend for April 2023 (and likely for May as well), despite the rising operating expenses.
  • The REIT also raises its FY2023 guidance to FFO per share of up to $4.15, potentially triggering a full-year dividend payout of up to $3.11, based on a ~75% ratio.
  • However, investors must also pay attention to its sustained share dilution at an average of ~10% annually, on top of the increased acquisition volume guidance of $6B.
  • With the Fed likely to pivot in 2024, O may eventually lose its rental escalators in the intermediate term.
  • We shall discuss this further.

Percentage sign with up or down arrow

baona

The REIT Investment Thesis Remains Robust For Dollar Cost Averaging

Realty Income (NYSE:O) has posted an excellent FQ1'23 earnings call, in our view, with revenues of $944.39M (+6.2% QoQ/ +16.9% YoY) and normalized FFO per share of $1.04 (-1.9% QoQ/ +1.9% YoY), easily double beating the consensus estimates.

O 5Y NTM Price/ AFFO Per Share

S&P Capital IQ

O 3Y Stock Price

Trading View

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
6.46K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.