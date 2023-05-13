Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:CTTAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Anna Fischer - Chief Executive Officer

Katja Durrfeld - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sanjay Bhagwani - Citi

Giulio Pescatore - BNP Paribas Exane

Horst Schneider - Bank of America

José Asumendi - JPMorgan

Philipp Koenig - Goldman Sachs

Thomas Besson - Kepler Cheuvreux

Christoph Laskawi - Deutsche Bank

Anna Fischer

…and welcome, everyone, to our Q1 2023 results presentation. Today’s call is hosted by our CFO, Katja Durrfeld. Small reminder that both the press release and presentation of today’s call are available for download on our Investor Relations website. Before starting, we’d like to remind everyone that this conference call is for investors and analysts only. If you do not belong to either of these groups, please kindly disconnect now. [Operator Instructions]

With this, let me now hand you over to Katja.

Katja Durrfeld

Thank you very much, Anna, and a warm welcome from my side also. Despite a continued challenging environment carried over from 2022, we have set a good pace for our Q1 results, and we are confident that we will deliver as guided for 2023.

Let’s look together at the details starting on Slide 3 with the most important KPIs of quarter 1 2023 and group highlights. Group level Q1 2023 sales came in at €10.3 billion, 11.1% above the last year’s comparable quarter, and organic growth was 10.1%. Adjusted EBIT margin was 5.6%, 100 basis points higher than Q1 2022 with all sectors positively contributing.

Adjusted free cash flow came in strongly negative at negative €949 million. Inventories continue to remain high, and receivables weigh on working capital. March being the strongest sales month in the quarter is reflected in the receivables as well as the latest price agreements, which are not cashed

