Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JETMF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCQB:JETMF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Grant Howard - Investor Relations

Ed Wegel - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Goepel - Chief Financial Officer

Grant Howard

Okay. We are going to start. Thank you to everybody who’s attending today. There’s still more being admitted into the room. There’s a lot to talk about, and we always get a lot of Q&A on this. So I’m going to dive right into – or let – sorry, let the Chairman and CEO, Ed Wegel dive right into it and Ryan Goepel, CFO, to talk about the first quarter results and an outlook for 2023. With that, Ed and Ryan.

Ed Wegel

Great. Thank you, Grant, and thanks to everyone who is joining our call today. We appreciate your interest and your support, and I hope that we’ll be able to give you a good presentation.

Today, as you know, we reported our first quarter earnings. And first, I would like to say thank you to our 436 team members for their great work in this quarter, during which we received our cargo certification and started cargo operations, while battling some uncontrollable events in January and February. And as we battle through those, we delivered a record revenue result in March of this quarter.

We will get into the events, the uncontrollable events and how we dealt with those later in our presentation. But I will say this, given the progress we made in the first quarter in building the platform and setting up the company for a huge second half of this year, Q1 was a very, very good quarter for us. And in the process, we are building a very resilient and resourceful workforce that can ensure our airline operates safely and efficiently every

