Brenntag SE (BNTGF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 9:55 PM ETBrenntag SE (BNTGF), BNTGY
Brenntag SE (OTCPK:BNTGF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Altmann - SVP, IR

Christian Kohlpaintner - Chairman & CEO

Kristin Neumann - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Suhasini Varanasi - Goldman Sachs Group

Markus Mayer - Baader-Helvea

Chetan Udeshi - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

James Stewart - Barclays Bank

Dominic Edridge - Deutsche Bank

Thomas Swoboda - Societe Generale

Operator

Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q1 2023 Results Call of Brenntag SE. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. As a reminder, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions via the telephone line.

May I now hand you over to Thomas Altmann. Please go ahead.

Thomas Altmann

Thank you, Anika. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Brenntag, I would like to welcome you to the earnings call for the first quarter of 2023. On the call with me today are our CEO, Dr. Christian Kohlpaintner, and our CFO, Dr. Kristin Neumann. They will walk you through today's presentation, which is followed by a Q&A session. All relevant documents have been published this morning on our website and can be found at brenntag.com in the Investor Relations section. In the same area, you will also find the recording of this call later today.

Before we begin, allow me to point you to our safe harbor statement, which you will find at the end of the slide deck.

With that, I hand over to our CEO, Dr. Christian Kohlpaintner. Christian, over to you.

Christian Kohlpaintner

Yes. Thank you, Thomas. Good afternoon also from my side, and thanks for joining us today. I will start with the highlights of the first quarter 2023, and Kristin will then walk you through the details of our

