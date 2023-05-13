Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Erytech Pharma SA (ERYP) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 10:17 PM ETERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.25K Followers

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Gil Beyen - CEO

Thibaut du Fayet - CEO, Pherecydes Pharma

Didier Hoch - Chairman, Pherecydes Pharma

Conference Call Participants

Jacob Mekhael - Kempen & Co.

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the conference call on the proposed merger between ERYTECH Pharma and Pherecydes Pharma. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, today's program is being recorded. And now, I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Gil Beyen, CEO of ERYTECH. Please go ahead, sir.

Gil Beyen

Thank you very much. Good afternoon, good morning, bonjour à tous. Thank you for joining us for this conference call and webinar to discuss the proposed merger between ERYTECH Pharma and Pherecydes Pharma. I'm here with Thibaut du Fayet, the CEO of Pherecydes Pharma; Eric Soyer, the COO and CFO of ERYTECH Pharma; and Didier Hoch, who's the Chairman of Pherecydes Pharma. Thibaut and I will present the proposed merger; and the four of us will be available for Q&A afterwards.

We announced the intended merger yesterday evening; and the press release, the presentation, can be found on the Investors page of both companies' websites and via the link provided in the press release.

Going to slide 2, before starting, as usual, I'd like to draw your attention to the disclaimer to remind you that this call includes forward-looking statements. And as you know, they all involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual timings and results to differ materially.

Slide 3, a quick introduction of the presentation -- of the speakers for the people new to the ERYTECH story. So I'm Gil Beyen, CEO of ERYTECH, almost 10 years now. Before that, I was CEO of another biotech, TiGenix. And just a small point -- anecdote, I'm, by training, a bioengineer; industry, a microbiologist. So the field of what we

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.