Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 10:17 PM ETEuropean Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.25K Followers

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bethany Johns - Director, Investor Relations

David Berg - CEO & Director

David Willis - President & COO

Stacie Shirley - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Randal Konik - Jefferies

Lorraine Hutchinson - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Hannah Pittock - Morgan Stanley

Scot Ciccarelli - Truist Securities

Alex Conway - Baird

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Securities

Kelly Crago - Citigroup

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the European Wax Center's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, today's program is being recorded. And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Bethany Johns, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Bethany Johns

Thank you, and welcome to European Wax Center's first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings call. With me today are David Berg, Chief Executive Officer; David Willis, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Stacie Shirley, Chief Financial Officer.

For today's call, David Berg and David Willis will provide a brief overview of our first quarter performance and discuss our priorities for fiscal 2023. Then Stacie will provide additional details regarding our first quarter financial performance and our fiscal 2023 outlook. Following the prepared remarks, David, Stacie and David will be available to take questions.

Before we start, I would like to remind you of our legal disclaimer. We will make certain statements today which are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about the outlook of our business and other matters referenced in our earnings release issued today. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to different materially.

Please refer to our SEC filings as well

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.