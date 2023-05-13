Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

First Advantage Corporation (FA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 10:17 PM ETFirst Advantage Corporation (FA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.25K Followers

First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephanie Gorman - VP, IR

Scott Staples - CEO & Director

David Gamsey - CFO & EVP

Conference Call Participants

David Togut - Evercore ISI

Stephanie Moore - Jefferies

Alex Hess - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kyle Peterson - Needham & Company

Heather Balsky - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Good day, everyone. My name is Todd, and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome you to the First Advantage First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

Hosting the call from First Advantage is Stephanie Gorman, Vice President of Investor Relations. [Operator Instructions].

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Stephanie Gorman. You may begin.

Stephanie Gorman

Thank you, Todd. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to First Advantage's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. In the Investors section of our website, you will find the earnings press release and slide presentation to accompany today's discussion. This webcast is being recorded and will be available for replay on our Investor Relations website.

Before we begin our prepared remarks, I need to remind everyone that our discussion today will include forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements is due to a variety of factors. These factors are discussed in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including our 2022 Form 10-K and our Form 10-Q for the first quarter 2023 to be filed with the SEC. Such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Throughout this

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.