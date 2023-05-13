Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

H Lundbeck A/S (HLUKF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 10:17 PM ETH. Lundbeck A/S (HLUKF), HLUBF, HLBBF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.25K Followers

H Lundbeck A/S (OTC:HLUKF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Deborah Dunsire - President & CEO

Johan Luthman - EVP, Research & Development

Joerg Hornstein - CFO & EVP, Corporate Functions

Jacob Tolstrup - EVP, Commercial Operations & Chief Commercial Officer

Thomas Gibbs - EVP, Head of Lundbeck US

Conference Call Participants

James Gordon - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Martin Parkhoi - SEB

Michael Novod - Nordea Markets

Vineet Agrawal - Citigroup

Charles Pitman - Barclays Bank

Brian Balchin - Jefferies

Dominic Lunn - Crédit Suisse

Marc Goodman - SVB Securities

Michael Leuchten - UBS

Operator

Welcome to Lundbeck's financial statements for the first 3 months of 2023. [Operator Instructions]. Today, I'm pleased to present Deborah Dunsire, President and CEO; Joerg Hornstein, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Johan Luthman, Executive Vice President of Research and Development.

Speakers, please begin.

Deborah Dunsire

Hello, everyone, and welcome to first quarter update from Lundbeck. Next slide, please. You've seen our forward-looking statements a number of times, so we'll move right through because we have a lot that's exciting to talk about on the next slide on Q1 performance.

First and foremost, this is the highest revenue quarter ever in Lundbeck's history with sales at a DKK 5 billion. That's an 11% in constant currency revenue growth, 15% reported. The strategic brands we'll talk about in more detail, but we're delighted with the progress that Vyepti is making. The strategic brands generally have grown extremely well, 19%, and now make up 65% of the global revenue. And we've seen in aggregate double-digit growth across all the regions of the world. So it's great to see that performance in every corner of Lundbeck.

We also have had a phenomenal first few months in our R&D pipeline, achieving an

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.