Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Honeywell International, Inc. (HON) Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 10:17 PM ETHoneywell International Inc. (HON)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.25K Followers

Honeywell International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference Call May 10, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lucian Boldea - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs Group

Joe Ritchie

All right. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to Day 2 of the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference. My name is Joe Ritchie, head of our Industrials and Materials team. I also cover the multi-industry sector.

Before we get going with our first presentation of the day, I am required to make certain disclosures in public appearances about Goldman Sachs' relationships companies that we discuss. The disclosures relate to investment banking relationships, compensation received 1% or more percent ownership. We're prepared to read a lot disclosures for any issuer upon request. However, these disclosures are available in our most recent reports available to you as clients on our forms portal. Also the views stated by non-Goldman Sachs personnel do not necessarily reflect those of Goldman Sachs.

So with that, we're excited to have our first presenter today from Honeywell, President of PMT, Lucian Boldea. Lucian. Thanks so much for being here with us to us today.

Lucian Boldea

Thanks to all of you for coming this morning. Certainly a pleasure and privilege to be here with you, representing Honeywell and our PMT division in Honeywell.

So just a few words about PMT and what it contains so that we ground ourselves into the subject that we're covering. So Performance Materials and Technologies in Honeywell covers our Advanced Materials business, cover sorry, UOP, Honeywell UOP business, that is our Process Technology and Engineering Solutions business and then all of our Process Automation and Controls businesses, our Honeywell Performance Solutions business.

If you look at those businesses and why I'm so excited to be here today, the portfolio

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.