OTP Bank Ltd (OTPGF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 10:18 PM ETOTP Bank Ltd. (OTPGF)
OTP Bank Ltd (OTCPK:OTPGF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Laszlo Bencsik - Deputy CEO, Strategy and Finance Division and Chief Strategy & Finance Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gabor Kemeny - Autonomous Research

Robert Brzoza - PKO BP Securities

Weronika Lurka - Morgan Stanley

Simon Nellis - Citigroup

Mehmet Sevim - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Operator

Dear, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the OTP Group First Quarter 2023 Conference call. [Operator Instructions].

May I now hand you over to Laszlo Bencsik, Chief Strategic and Financial Officer. Laszlo, please go ahead.

Laszlo Bencsik

Thank you. Good morning or good afternoon depending where you are, and thank you for joining us today for this conference call. The presentation is available on the website. And during the call, I'm going through it. So you can also follow it online or in printed copy if you have any.

As usual, I will give a kind of short presentation. I promise it's going to be short and then Q&A session follows. So maybe if you start on Page 2. I mean the after-tax profit of the first quarter was a historic high. We have never ever had such a strong quarterly result. Obviously, this was in a big way, affected by one-offs, but one-offs which actually canceled each other out. So we accounted for in the first quarter for the usual bank tax, which was introduced in 2010, and the windfall tax, the recent one, according to the kind of applied for last year, and it's another HUF 24 billion and HUF 61 billion, so together, HUF 88 billion.

But we also had a positive effect, and that's coming from the NKBM acquisition, as a badwill and then initial risk cost, and the -- some of these is basically this green line here, HUF

