Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.25K Followers

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Crowe - VP, IR

Robert Landry - EVP, Finance & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Geoff Meacham - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Geoff Meacham

Welcome to the afternoon of the first day of the BofA Healthcare Conference. So my name is Geoff Meacham. I'm the senior biopharma analyst. And we're excited here to have Regeneron. Bob Landry, CFO is with us, and Ryan's on Stage, too. So Forward-looking statement, and then we'll get into prepared remarks and then Q&A. Does that work?

Ryan Crowe

It does. Thanks, Geoff. We're excited to be here. Before we get started, I just want to remind you that remarks made today may include forward-looking statements about Regeneron, and each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those projected in such statements.

A description of material risks and uncertainties can be found in Regeneron's SEC filings. Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

I think Bob is going to make some opening remarks, and then we'll jump back to Geoff for questions.

Robert Landry

Hi, Geoff. Thanks for the invite. We've kind of been a regular here the last couple of years and always good to get to Las Vegas, get good weather. We had our earnings on May 4, which was last Thursday. So I figured out, in case you didn't listen or you didn't hear the transcript, I'll give you just kind of highlights and then we'll jump right into Q&A with Geoff.

So top line revenues, we did increase 7% compared to Q1 2022, so that was a

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.