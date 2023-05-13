Chris Hondros

Overview

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) has been in the news lately for its new savings program partnership with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). While Apple appears to be getting relatively more press coverage and investor attention around this new initiative, I think it’s important to remember that Goldman is the bank in this situation and ultimately stands to benefit materially from this new line of business.

While Goldman has not yet found much success for its consumer finance division, I believe this deal is a significant catalyst for that business unit. With that in mind this article will review Goldman’s fundamentals and valuation in order to determine if it’s a good investment.

Fundamentals

Goldman is a highly complex financial services/investment business and its fundamentals are more volatile YoY than you may expect. Nonetheless it has grown revenues significantly over the last decade, having a particularly standout year in 2021 and 3 years of revenue above $40B. The 3 year revenue CAGR has remained positive and relatively high in recent years.

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 TTM Revenue $34,206 $34,528 $33,820 $30,608 $32,073 $35,942 $35,481 $41,462 $58,982 $44,650 $44,673 Revenue YoY Growth 0.9% -2.1% -9.5% 4.8% 12.1% -1.3% 16.9% 42.3% -24.3% 0.1% Revenue 2 Year CAGR -0.4% -3.9% -1.8% 5.5% 3.4% 4.9% 18.5% 2.5% -8.8% Revenue 3 Year CAGR -3.6% -2.4% 2.0% 5.0% 8.9% 18.0% 8.0% 2.5% Click to enlarge

Source: Excel, Seeking Alpha

This revenue growth has come along with consistent profitability at a 24.1% average net margin, marginally less than the 25.75% sector median for financial services.

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 TTM Net Income $8,040 $8,477 $6,083 $7,398 $4,286 $10,459 $8,466 $9,459 $21,635 $11,261 $10,556 Net Margin 23.5% 24.6% 18.0% 24.2% 13.4% 29.1% 23.9% 22.8% 36.7% 25.2% 23.6% Average NM 24.1% Click to enlarge

Source: Excel, Seeking Alpha

Operating cash flows have particularly high variance year over year, although Goldman has posted a record level of operating cash flow TTM due to its significant outperformance in Q2 2022.

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 TTM Operating Cash Flow $4,543 -$7,932 $9,481 $6,494 -$20,489 $16,564 $23,868 -$18,535 $6,298 $8,708 $37,646 Operating Cash Flow Margin 13.3% -23.0% 28.0% 21.2% -63.9% 46.1% 67.3% -44.7% 10.7% 19.5% 84.3% Click to enlarge

Source: Excel, Seeking Alpha

Book value and book value per share have continued to grow steadily over the years.

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 TTM Book Value $66,891 $69,437 $71,380 $71,595 $66,352 $74,900 $74,225 $79,767 $94,520 $98,103 $98,402 Book Value Per Share $143 $154 $162 $173 $171 $197 $205 $222 $270 $279 $281 Click to enlarge

Source: Excel, Seeking Alpha

Overall these fundamentals indicate a business that is overall growing, albeit in a relatively choppy fashion. These fundamentals certainly look investable, and the recent trendline has also been towards growth. This makes Goldman well situated to benefit from the Apple Savings catalyst.

Apple Savings Catalyst

While exactly how Goldman's new business line with Apple will play out is difficult to determine this early on, we can establish rough estimates for its impact on Goldman's business.

Before doing so I want to remind readers of Apple's massive scale as a consumer-facing company and thus its reach for prospective customers. Apple has 1.8B active Apple devices, which comes to 22.8% on the planet.

There are actually fewer total users than that due to Apple's loyal consumer following averaging more than 1 device owned. A study found that 57% of all Apple customers owned 3 or 4 Apple devices total. As Warren Buffett discovered, there is simply no comparison for customer loyalty when it comes to Apple.

The company's massive following and strong brand reputation could very well allow it to capture large amounts of savings from its customer base. With the market leading APY on savings accounts that they are offering people will also have an economic incentive to transfer their funds.

An estimate here yields roughly $1.5 billion in new assets by the end of 2025.

Year 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 iPhone Users MM 124.7 133.70334 143.3567211 153.7070764 164.8047273 176.7036286 Customer Market Participation 2% 5% 10.0% 12.5% 15.0% Savings Customers MM 2.67 7.17 15.37 20.60 26.51 Average Savings Held $50,000 $65,000 $85,000 $100,000 $100,000 Total Savings Held $133,703,340,000 $465,909,343,731 $1,306,510,149,527 $2,060,059,091,651 $2,650,554,429,681 Click to enlarge

Source: Excel, Seeking Alpha

We can then approximate Goldman's marginal earnings on this capital by considering the most recent quarter's net interest income divided by total assets: $1.8B / $ 1,538.3 B = 0.12%. Annualized this would be 0.48%.

Capital Yearly Marginal NII $1,000,000,000 $4,800,000.00 $2,000,000,000 $9,600,000.00 $5,000,000,000 $24,000,000.00 $10,000,000,000 $48,000,000.00 $20,000,000,000 $96,000,000.00 $50,000,000,000 $240,000,000.00 $100,000,000,000 $480,000,000.00 $1,000,000,000,000 $4,800,000,000.00 Click to enlarge

Source: Author's Calculations

This business will start getting interesting for Goldman at roughly the $100B mark and above. This could very well take a decade, but it's also possible that it takes less time than that - the Apple customer base is a significant economic force.

Given the numbers, I think this will most likely take at least 3 years and probably closer to 8 for Goldman to start seeing material economic benefits from this. As such the catalyst here is more of a long-term fundamental benefit for Goldman.

The other side of the coin here is if there proves to be more consumer uptake than my estimates above, or perhaps more than even the executives at Goldman expect. Immense popularity for this product could very well happen because it's being distributed by Apple.

A high-growth scenario for the savings collaboration could very well turn this new business line into something more of a tactical catalyst - for one or both of the companies involved. This will be determined from the information we can glean from future earnings reports from these two companies. Of course, I continue to believe this is quite good for Goldman Sachs no matter the timeframe in question.

Valuation

The nature of Goldman’s business as mostly an investment bank with relatively little in the way of consumer operations makes it most readily comparable to Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) as opposed to the more consumer-focused megabanks such as JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM).

Year-to-date, Goldman’s stock has trailed Morgan Stanley, having depreciated 7.06% while MS only lost 2.27%.

Seeking Alpha

This has also played out across the last 5 years, where Goldman’s stock has returned 49.83% to Morgan Stanley’s 76.79% (adjusted for dividends).

Seeking Alpha

With that price performance in mind we can note that Goldman is trading at a significant discount to Morgan Stanley on both a TTM and FWD price/earnings basis. While MS pays a higher dividend at 3.75% versus Goldman’s 2.96%, this doesn’t justify the significant discount for Goldman Sachs; it appears relatively undervalued.

GAAP P/E TTM GAAP P/E FWD GS 11.42 10.02 MS 14.22 12.62 GS Discount -19.7% -20.6% Click to enlarge

Source: Excel, Seeking Alpha

Since both companies have active share buyback programs it makes sense to compare their respective float trendlines.

Year 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Q1 2023 GS Shares Outstanding (MM) 381.1 362 359.3 349.5 352.2 350.2 GS Shares Outstanding YoY -5.0% -0.7% -2.7% 0.8% -0.6% MS Shares Outstanding (MM) 1,772.2 1,756.2 1,723.1 1,694.1 1,675.5 1,670.3 MS Shares Outstanding YoY -0.9% -1.9% -1.7% -1.1% -0.3% Click to enlarge

Source: Excel, Seeking Alpha

Inclusive of the most recent quarter, both firms have steadily decreased their total common shares outstanding. Goldman has decreased its float more than Morgan Stanley has, decreasing common shares outstanding by 8.1% as contrasted with Morgan Stanley’s 5.7% over this period. This ongoing reduction of share supply is another positive force for the stock’s price.

Absolute Sum % GS Share Change -8.1% -8.3% MS Share Change -5.7% -5.9% Click to enlarge

Source: Excel, Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Goldman stock looks like quality with a catalyst, all at a good price. The company has robust fundamentals, is relatively undervalued, and is buying back shares at a brisk clip. Along with the Apple contract, this should amount to a good return on investment. I’m calling it a buy.