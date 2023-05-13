Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Fiscalnote Holdings, Inc. (NOTE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 10:26 PM ETFiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NOTE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.25K Followers

Fiscalnote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sara Buda - VP, IR

Tim Hwang - Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman

Jon Slabaugh - CFO, CIO & SVP, Corporate Development

Joshua Resnik - President & COO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Latimore - Northland Capital Markets

Matthew VanVliet - BTIG

Rudy Kessinger - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Briana, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the FiscalNote Q1 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions].

I will now turn the call over to Sara Buda, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Sara Buda

Hi, everyone. Welcome to the FiscalNote Q1 2023 Earnings Call. During this call, we may make certain statements related to our business that are forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance but are rather subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ materially from expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to our SEC filings available on the SEC's EDGAR system and on our website as well as the risks and other important factors discussed in today's earnings release. Additionally, non-GAAP financial measures and other KPIs will be discussed on this conference call. Please refer to the tables in our earnings release and the Investor Relations portion of our website for a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. With that, I'd like to turn the call over to FiscalNote's Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, Tim Hwang.

Tim Hwang

Thank you, Sara. On today's call, we will

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.