skodonnell

Current pressures on the banking sector, particularly toward regional banks, are certainly not helping Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI), struggling with a -25% YTD performance.

With a dividend yield around 7.40%, this bank has attracted the interest of investors on the hunt for high dividends, but is it really worth it? In this article I will show you Northwest's strengths and weaknesses, based on data from the latest quarterly report.

Financial stability and profitability

As an initial point, I would like to comment on this table, as it provides us with key data both for understanding Northwest's financial strength and for assessing how profitability has varied from last year's quarter. I anticipate that this table takes into account average values for both the balance sheet and returns/costs, not values as of March 31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Q1 2023

First, let's see how total interest-earning assets and total interest-bearing liabilities have changed since last year.

For the former, there was a decrease in the average balance of about $198 million, but an increase in the average yield of 1.22%. Overall, the total average balance amounted to $13.25 billion with an average yield of 4.15%.

For the latter, there was a decrease in average balance of $61 million and an increase in average cost of 0.71%. Overall, the total average balance amounted to $9.49 billion with an average cost of 0.96%.

So, the yield on assets grew faster than the cost of liabilities, consequently this positively affected Northwest's profitability. The net interest income/interest rate spread ratio reached 3.19%, last year it was only 2.68%.

In light of this data, it is clear that the main strength of this bank is not so much its ability to earn high yields, but its ability to finance itself cheaply. Having assets that on average yield 4.15% is not the best when the Fed Funds Rate is at 5 - 5.25%, yet low-cost deposits are momentarily solving the problem.

Interest-bearing deposits total $2.61 billion, about $260 million less than last year, but the interest rate paid remains negligible (0.15% on average). After 1 year of restrictive monetary policy an increase of only 10 basis points is important sign of depositors' confidence in the bank. Probably, customers do not even care to look for more profitable alternatives in the market to deposit their funds. The efficiency of the service is enough for them. Same goes for savings deposits.

Non-interest-bearing deposits total $2.88 billion, only $170 million less than last year. This too is an important sign of customer confidence and a strength of Northwest being that these are the best deposits a bank can get. Borrowed funds, on the other hand, have an average balance similar to last year, the difference being that the interest rate has increased a lot. In any case, their weight is minimal compared to all the bank's funding sources and they are not a problem at the moment.

To give you an idea of how cheap Northwest's deposits are, I attach a slide obtained from the quarterly report of Peoples Bancorp, a bank I analyzed a few days ago. No bank of comparable size has been able to do better than Northwest. (data as of December 31, 2022)

Peoples Bancorp Q1 2023

So, we have seen how yields and costs have varied on a percentage basis, now let's see how this all translates into nominal figures on net interest income.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Q1 2023

In this table we have the increases and decreases in assets and liabilities due to interest rates and volumes.

Total interest-earning assets achieved an increase of $38.70 million, while total interest-bearing liabilities generated additional costs of $16.66 million. The overall result is an increase in net interest income of $22.04 million over the previous year, an excellent result.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Q1 2023

This result was also made possible by a very limited amount of nonperforming loans, down from 3 months ago despite worsened macroeconomic conditions. Total nonaccrual loans to total loans improved by 3 basis points from 3 months ago.

Certainly, this does not mean that Northwest's loan portfolio will perform well throughout the year, but that so far it is not disappointing expectations.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Q1 2023

The commercial real estate loans segment carries a lot of weight and is the one that generates the most concern among investors. At the moment, most nonaccrual loans come from it, and there is nothing to assure us that the situation will not worsen in the future. Indeed, with interest rates so high and the Fed not planning to cut them before 2024 I would be surprised if it does not experience further difficulties. Credit risk is not a serious issue at the moment, but it could as the macroeconomic environment tightens.

That said, let us now see how the bank is positioned to deal with other banking risks. Let's start with interest rate risk.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Q1 2023

In this table we see the consequences of an increase/decrease in interest rates on both equity and the income statement.

Apparently, whatever the change in interest rates (100, 200, 300 basis points), the bank will suffer a deterioration from both an income and equity perspective. In no scenario there is an increase in net interest income or equity. The bank clearly believes the Fed's words and does not expect a major change in rates in the coming months. There is likely to be a new repositioning if there are monetary policy updates.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Q1 2023

Instead, this other table assesses market risk. As you well know, banks are having problems with unrealized losses on their securities due to the sudden rise in interest rates. In this case, Northwest has $313.21 million in unrealized losses on its available-for-sale and held-to-maturity securities. This is a large figure, as it represents about 20% of equity.

In this case, the problem is not in the reliability of the securities in which the bank has invested, but in their impairment. Many other banks are in the same situation, if not worse, and only when interest rates come down the market risk will ease.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Q1 2023

Finally, to conclude the discussion regarding risks, this table shows Northwest's current capital levels and the minimum levels required by Basel III regulations. In this case, the bank fully meets the requirements; indeed, in many cases it is well above them. Common equity tier 1 is around 13 of risk-weighted assets, a figure almost 2 times higher than what is required. So liquidity risk is also averted at the moment, especially after we saw earlier how resilient deposits are. Regarding this last aspect, I conclude this paragraph with the comment by Louis Torchio (CEO) as it provides important new information about liquidity risk and the quality of deposits:

I am also pleased to report that we have been able to maintain our current deposit base and have not seen outsized deposit outflows due to the recent events in the banking industry. Our uninsured deposits, excluding intercompany accounts and collateralized public funds, continue to remain low at $1.6 billion, or 13.6% of our total deposit base. This low level of uninsured deposits also emphasizes the granularity and diversity of our deposit base with an overall average balance of approximately $16,000. Additionally, our funding availability at March 31, 2023 was approximately $3.6 billion while borrowed funds outstanding were $688.6 million. We are pleased with our current liquidity levels and deposit mix and believe they leave us well positioned for the year.

Conclusion

Northwest Bancshares is a bank that is suffering greatly from the current instability related to regional banks, but its financials are not causing too much concern at the moment. The loan portfolio is solid and the capital on hand manages to cover the major banking risks. However, this does not mean that the bank cannot run into difficulties.

The banking business is extremely fragile because it is based on deposits that can potentially be repaid at any time. We saw earlier how the cost of liabilities is still very low, which is a strength, but we cannot assume that this will also be the case in the coming months. The yield on assets has risen little relative to the Fed Funds Rate, so if the cost of liabilities were to rise, the net interest margin would fall significantly. In short, never take anything for granted when it comes to a bank, especially in this period.

Over the past 10 years, the average Book Value has been 1.21x. Multiplying this by the current Book Value per share ($11.91), the fair value of Northwest is $14.41, so it looks cheap at the current price. With a dividend yield above 7% by investing in it now an investor could secure a good capital gain and a great dividend, but all that glitters is not gold. Personally, I would wait a while before buying any regional bank, volatility is still too high and there are still too many uncertainties about the current banking crisis. High interest rates for so long could be the trigger for a new financial crisis, and regional banks would be the first to be affected.