Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 14

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) 5/18 5/26 0.2784 0.284 2.01% 2.05% 31 Ashland Inc. (ASH) 5/31 6/15 0.335 0.385 14.93% 1.70% 14 Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) 6/30 7/15 0.4957 0.5006 0.99% 2.36% 27 Cabot Corporation (CBT) 5/25 6/9 0.37 0.4 8.11% 2.32% 12 Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) 6/15 7/5 0.19 0.2 5.26% 0.49% 7 First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 6/1 6/16 0.32 0.34 6.25% 5.44% 12 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) 6/1 6/16 0.105 0.11 4.76% 4.14% 7 National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 5/25 6/15 0.25 0.26 4.00% 3.56% 8 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday May 15 (Ex-Div 5/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 6/7 0.45 75.38 2.39% 48 Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 6/1 0.42 66.11 2.54% 41 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 5/31 0.28 52.53 2.13% 12 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 6/1 0.75 210.07 1.43% 46 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) 6/15 0.81 99.52 3.26% 49 First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) 6/1 0.23 22.67 4.06% 12 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 5/31 0.02 11.12 2.16% 9 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) 6/7 0.18 19.92 3.61% 13 Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) 5/31 0.21 19.9 4.22% 19 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 6/1 0.14 65.27 0.86% 13 Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 5/31 0.34 119.97 1.13% 20 ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 6/2 0.65 81.76 3.18% 10 Pool Corporation (POOL) 5/31 1.1 338.65 1.30% 13 Target Corporation (TGT) 6/10 1.08 157.99 2.73% 55 Click to enlarge

Tuesday May 16 (Ex-Div 5/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 6/8 2.13 232.95 3.66% 13 Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 6/1 0.63 65.59 3.84% 53 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 6/2 0.935 64.07 5.84% 12 Eversource Energy (ES) 6/30 0.675 77.08 3.50% 25 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 5/29 0.2 150.29 0.53% 11 HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) 6/1 0.1 18.43 2.17% 5 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 6/8 0.68 308.97 0.88% 21 Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) 6/15 0.49 123.64 1.59% 30 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) 6/2 0.63 66.59 3.78% 6 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) 5/25 0.41 22.43 7.31% 10 Click to enlarge

Wednesday May 17 (Ex-Div 5/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 5/31 0.42 12.42 13.53% 12 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) 5/30 0.45 35.67 5.05% 12 Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) 5/26 0.284 55.32 2.05% 31 Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) 6/2 0.3 23.6 5.08% 12 American States Water Company (AWR) 6/1 0.4 91.77 1.74% 69 BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 6/8 0.23 66.57 1.38% 8 Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 6/2 0.07 49.72 0.56% 8 Cummins Inc. (CMI) 6/1 1.57 217.25 2.89% 17 Chevron Corporation (CVX) 6/12 1.51 156.62 3.86% 36 Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) 6/20 0.6125 62.37 3.93% 18 Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 6/9 0.36 39.44 3.65% 8 Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) 6/9 0.36 37.11 3.88% 5 The Hershey Company (HSY) 6/15 1.036 274.58 1.51% 13 Moody's Corporation (MCO) 6/9 0.77 309.71 0.99% 14 Magna International Inc. (MGA) 6/2 0.46 52.56 3.50% 14 3M Company (MMM) 6/12 1.5 100.27 5.98% 65 Park National Corporation (PRK) 6/9 1.05 101.53 4.14% 6 The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) 6/2 0.605 227.43 1.06% 45 Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) 6/9 1.62 256.04 2.53% 13 TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 6/2 0.59 120.46 1.96% 10 Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) 6/2 0.25 25.3 3.95% 13 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 6/12 0.48 31.07 6.18% 47 Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) 6/15 1.75 130.59 5.36% 12 Wingstop Inc. (WING) 6/9 0.19 207.41 0.37% 6 Click to enlarge

Thursday May 18 (Ex-Div 5/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 6/5 0.74 119.15 2.48% 39 Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) 6/13 0.5 20.74 9.64% 6 Innospec Inc. (IOSP) 5/31 0.69 97.18 1.42% 10 Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 6/5 0.383 73.81 2.08% 22 Primerica, Inc. (PRI) 6/12 0.65 180.81 1.44% 14 Phillips 66 (PSX) 6/1 1.05 93.22 4.51% 12 Ryder System, Inc. (R) 6/16 0.62 80.85 3.07% 18 Click to enlarge

Friday May 19 (Ex-Div 5/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 5/31 0.08 12.86 7.47% 11 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 6/6 1.19 160.78 2.96% 61 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 5/31 0.046 15.57 3.55% 9 Nordson Corporation (NDSN) 6/6 0.65 216.31 1.20% 59 Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) 6/15 1.25 78.94 6.33% 15 Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 6/6 0.35 26.59 5.27% 29 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Apple Inc. (AAPL) 5/18 0.24 0.6% Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) 5/19 1.35 1.8% Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) 5/18 0.254 1.6% Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 5/17 0.115 0.7% Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 5/19 1.2 2.3% Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 5/19 1.02 0.8% California Water Service Group (CWT) 5/19 0.26 1.8% Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) 5/18 0.8 2.5% First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) 5/18 0.2275 3.6% First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) 5/19 0.125 4.3% Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) 5/18 0.225 1.0% First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) 5/18 0.47 8.6% Global Industrial Company (GIC) 5/22 0.2 3.4% Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 5/18 0.22 5.8% Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) 5/18 0.38 5.1% Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) 5/17 0.145 4.7% Matthews International Corporation (MATW) 5/22 0.23 2.4% Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) 5/22 0.2 4.1% Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) 5/19 0.3 6.4% Mueller Water Products, Inc (MWA) 5/22 0.061 1.8% NiSource Inc. (NI) 5/19 0.25 3.5% Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) 5/16 0.2 5.0% PCB Bancorp (PCB) 5/19 0.18 5.4% Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) 5/22 0.39 6.6% Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) 5/17 0.34 6.8% SouthState Corporation (SSB) 5/19 0.5 3.3% Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) 5/18 0.89 1.6% Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 5/16 0.6 4.7% Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 5/16 1.24 3.1% Unum Group (UNM) 5/19 0.33 3.0% Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) 5/19 0.42 4.5% WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) 5/19 0.15 2.0% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.