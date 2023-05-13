Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 14
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Artesian Resources Corporation
|
(ARTNA)
|
5/18
|
5/26
|
0.2784
|
0.284
|
2.01%
|
2.05%
|
31
|
Ashland Inc.
|
(ASH)
|
5/31
|
6/15
|
0.335
|
0.385
|
14.93%
|
1.70%
|
14
|
Cardinal Health, Inc.
|
(CAH)
|
6/30
|
7/15
|
0.4957
|
0.5006
|
0.99%
|
2.36%
|
27
|
Cabot Corporation
|
(CBT)
|
5/25
|
6/9
|
0.37
|
0.4
|
8.11%
|
2.32%
|
12
|
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
|
(CW)
|
6/15
|
7/5
|
0.19
|
0.2
|
5.26%
|
0.49%
|
7
|
First Merchants Corporation
|
(FRME)
|
6/1
|
6/16
|
0.32
|
0.34
|
6.25%
|
5.44%
|
12
|
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company
|
(HBB)
|
6/1
|
6/16
|
0.105
|
0.11
|
4.76%
|
4.14%
|
7
|
National Bank Holdings Corporation
|
(NBHC)
|
5/25
|
6/15
|
0.25
|
0.26
|
4.00%
|
3.56%
|
8
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday May 15 (Ex-Div 5/16)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
|
(ADM)
|
6/7
|
0.45
|
75.38
|
2.39%
|
48
|
Aflac Incorporated
|
(AFL)
|
6/1
|
0.42
|
66.11
|
2.54%
|
41
|
Assured Guaranty Ltd.
|
(AGO)
|
5/31
|
0.28
|
52.53
|
2.13%
|
12
|
Carlisle Companies Incorporated
|
(CSL)
|
6/1
|
0.75
|
210.07
|
1.43%
|
46
|
Consolidated Edison, Inc.
|
(ED)
|
6/15
|
0.81
|
99.52
|
3.26%
|
49
|
First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FMBH)
|
6/1
|
0.23
|
22.67
|
4.06%
|
12
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
5/31
|
0.02
|
11.12
|
2.16%
|
9
|
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
|
(HOMB)
|
6/7
|
0.18
|
19.92
|
3.61%
|
13
|
Landmark Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LARK)
|
5/31
|
0.21
|
19.9
|
4.22%
|
19
|
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
|
(LMAT)
|
6/1
|
0.14
|
65.27
|
0.86%
|
13
|
Lindsay Corporation
|
(LNN)
|
5/31
|
0.34
|
119.97
|
1.13%
|
20
|
ONE Gas, Inc.
|
(OGS)
|
6/2
|
0.65
|
81.76
|
3.18%
|
10
|
Pool Corporation
|
(POOL)
|
5/31
|
1.1
|
338.65
|
1.30%
|
13
|
Target Corporation
|
(TGT)
|
6/10
|
1.08
|
157.99
|
2.73%
|
55
Tuesday May 16 (Ex-Div 5/17)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Amgen Inc.
|
(AMGN)
|
6/8
|
2.13
|
232.95
|
3.66%
|
13
|
Black Hills Corporation
|
(BKH)
|
6/1
|
0.63
|
65.59
|
3.84%
|
53
|
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
|
(CCOI)
|
6/2
|
0.935
|
64.07
|
5.84%
|
12
|
Eversource Energy
|
(ES)
|
6/30
|
0.675
|
77.08
|
3.50%
|
25
|
Comfort Systems USA, Inc.
|
(FIX)
|
5/29
|
0.2
|
150.29
|
0.53%
|
11
|
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.
|
(HTBI)
|
6/1
|
0.1
|
18.43
|
2.17%
|
5
|
Microsoft Corporation
|
(MSFT)
|
6/8
|
0.68
|
308.97
|
0.88%
|
21
|
Thomson Reuters Corporation
|
(TRI)
|
6/15
|
0.49
|
123.64
|
1.59%
|
30
|
Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
|
(WD)
|
6/2
|
0.63
|
66.59
|
3.78%
|
6
|
Zions Bancorporation, National Association
|
(ZION)
|
5/25
|
0.41
|
22.43
|
7.31%
|
10
Wednesday May 17 (Ex-Div 5/18)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(ABR)
|
5/31
|
0.42
|
12.42
|
13.53%
|
12
|
Apartment Income REIT Corp.
|
(AIRC)
|
5/30
|
0.45
|
35.67
|
5.05%
|
12
|
Artesian Resources Corporation
|
(ARTNA)
|
5/26
|
0.284
|
55.32
|
2.05%
|
31
|
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
|
(AUB)
|
6/2
|
0.3
|
23.6
|
5.08%
|
12
|
American States Water Company
|
(AWR)
|
6/1
|
0.4
|
91.77
|
1.74%
|
69
|
BWX Technologies, Inc.
|
(BWXT)
|
6/8
|
0.23
|
66.57
|
1.38%
|
8
|
Cognex Corporation
|
(CGNX)
|
6/2
|
0.07
|
49.72
|
0.56%
|
8
|
Cummins Inc.
|
(CMI)
|
6/1
|
1.57
|
217.25
|
2.89%
|
17
|
Chevron Corporation
|
(CVX)
|
6/12
|
1.51
|
156.62
|
3.86%
|
36
|
Evergy, Inc.
|
(EVRG)
|
6/20
|
0.6125
|
62.37
|
3.93%
|
18
|
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FDBC)
|
6/9
|
0.36
|
39.44
|
3.65%
|
8
|
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.
|
(HE)
|
6/9
|
0.36
|
37.11
|
3.88%
|
5
|
The Hershey Company
|
(HSY)
|
6/15
|
1.036
|
274.58
|
1.51%
|
13
|
Moody's Corporation
|
(MCO)
|
6/9
|
0.77
|
309.71
|
0.99%
|
14
|
Magna International Inc.
|
(MGA)
|
6/2
|
0.46
|
52.56
|
3.50%
|
14
|
3M Company
|
(MMM)
|
6/12
|
1.5
|
100.27
|
5.98%
|
65
|
Park National Corporation
|
(PRK)
|
6/9
|
1.05
|
101.53
|
4.14%
|
6
|
The Sherwin-Williams Company
|
(SHW)
|
6/2
|
0.605
|
227.43
|
1.06%
|
45
|
Snap-on Incorporated
|
(SNA)
|
6/9
|
1.62
|
256.04
|
2.53%
|
13
|
TE Connectivity Ltd.
|
(TEL)
|
6/2
|
0.59
|
120.46
|
1.96%
|
10
|
Washington Federal, Inc.
|
(WAFD)
|
6/2
|
0.25
|
25.3
|
3.95%
|
13
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
|
(WBA)
|
6/12
|
0.48
|
31.07
|
6.18%
|
47
|
Whirlpool Corporation
|
(WHR)
|
6/15
|
1.75
|
130.59
|
5.36%
|
12
|
Wingstop Inc.
|
(WING)
|
6/9
|
0.19
|
207.41
|
0.37%
|
6
Thursday May 18 (Ex-Div 5/19)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Atmos Energy Corporation
|
(ATO)
|
6/5
|
0.74
|
119.15
|
2.48%
|
39
|
Highwoods Properties, Inc.
|
(HIW)
|
6/13
|
0.5
|
20.74
|
9.64%
|
6
|
Innospec Inc.
|
(IOSP)
|
5/31
|
0.69
|
97.18
|
1.42%
|
10
|
Microchip Technology Incorporated
|
(MCHP)
|
6/5
|
0.383
|
73.81
|
2.08%
|
22
|
Primerica, Inc.
|
(PRI)
|
6/12
|
0.65
|
180.81
|
1.44%
|
14
|
Phillips 66
|
(PSX)
|
6/1
|
1.05
|
93.22
|
4.51%
|
12
|
Ryder System, Inc.
|
(R)
|
6/16
|
0.62
|
80.85
|
3.07%
|
18
Friday May 19 (Ex-Div 5/22)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
5/31
|
0.08
|
12.86
|
7.47%
|
11
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
(JNJ)
|
6/6
|
1.19
|
160.78
|
2.96%
|
61
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
5/31
|
0.046
|
15.57
|
3.55%
|
9
|
Nordson Corporation
|
(NDSN)
|
6/6
|
0.65
|
216.31
|
1.20%
|
59
|
Prudential Financial, Inc.
|
(PRU)
|
6/15
|
1.25
|
78.94
|
6.33%
|
15
|
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SBSI)
|
6/6
|
0.35
|
26.59
|
5.27%
|
29
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Apple Inc.
|
(AAPL)
|
5/18
|
0.24
|
0.6%
|
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|
(AMP)
|
5/19
|
1.35
|
1.8%
|
Armstrong World Industries, Inc.
|
(AWI)
|
5/18
|
0.254
|
1.6%
|
Brown & Brown, Inc.
|
(BRO)
|
5/17
|
0.115
|
0.7%
|
Caterpillar Inc.
|
(CAT)
|
5/19
|
1.2
|
2.3%
|
Costco Wholesale Corporation
|
(COST)
|
5/19
|
1.02
|
0.8%
|
California Water Service Group
|
(CWT)
|
5/19
|
0.26
|
1.8%
|
Diamondback Energy, Inc.
|
(FANG)
|
5/18
|
0.8
|
2.5%
|
First Business Financial Services, Inc.
|
(FBIZ)
|
5/18
|
0.2275
|
3.6%
|
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
|
(FCF)
|
5/19
|
0.125
|
4.3%
|
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
|
(FELE)
|
5/18
|
0.225
|
1.0%
|
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.
|
(FIBK)
|
5/18
|
0.47
|
8.6%
|
Global Industrial Company
|
(GIC)
|
5/22
|
0.2
|
3.4%
|
Heritage Financial Corporation
|
(HFWA)
|
5/18
|
0.22
|
5.8%
|
Independent Bank Group, Inc.
|
(IBTX)
|
5/18
|
0.38
|
5.1%
|
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LBAI)
|
5/17
|
0.145
|
4.7%
|
Matthews International Corporation
|
(MATW)
|
5/22
|
0.23
|
2.4%
|
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MPB)
|
5/22
|
0.2
|
4.1%
|
Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MSBI)
|
5/19
|
0.3
|
6.4%
|
Mueller Water Products, Inc
|
(MWA)
|
5/22
|
0.061
|
1.8%
|
NiSource Inc.
|
(NI)
|
5/19
|
0.25
|
3.5%
|
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.
|
(ORRF)
|
5/16
|
0.2
|
5.0%
|
PCB Bancorp
|
(PCB)
|
5/19
|
0.18
|
5.4%
|
Peoples Bancorp Inc.
|
(PEBO)
|
5/22
|
0.39
|
6.6%
|
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SASR)
|
5/17
|
0.34
|
6.8%
|
SouthState Corporation
|
(SSB)
|
5/19
|
0.5
|
3.3%
|
Constellation Brands, Inc.
|
(STZ)
|
5/18
|
0.89
|
1.6%
|
Tompkins Financial Corporation
|
(TMP)
|
5/16
|
0.6
|
4.7%
|
Texas Instruments Incorporated
|
(TXN)
|
5/16
|
1.24
|
3.1%
|
Unum Group
|
(UNM)
|
5/19
|
0.33
|
3.0%
|
Westamerica Bancorporation
|
(WABC)
|
5/19
|
0.42
|
4.5%
|
WSFS Financial Corporation
|
(WSFS)
|
5/19
|
0.15
|
2.0%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
