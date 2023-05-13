Alexander_Supertramp/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

Arlo's subscription revenue will drive the company toward profitability in the medium term but the next 12 months look difficult due to slowing demand.

Churn is non-existent and ARR is growing rapidly. Services have a GPM in the mid-60s while Products are in the mid-single-digits.

The company is expanding its product offering, which should help with winning customers in a highly competitive industry.

Arlo's valuation suggests upside but we struggle to it materialize until markets are given sufficient evidence of the achievability of sustainable profits.

Company description

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is a company that provides a cloud-based platform with smart connected devices, primarily cameras, as well as other home security devices.

Share price

Arlo's share price has declined vastly since its listing in 2018, driven by a change in market sentiment around the development of revenue and profitability. Markets were pricing in rapid growth in recurring revenue leading to profitability, which does not look to have occurred.

Financial analysis

Arlo Financial performance (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is Arlo's financial performance since 2016.

Revenue

Arlo's revenue has grown rapidly during the last 6 years, compounding at a rate of 18%. This has been driven by rapid innovation in the home security market, driven in large part by companies such as Arlo.

The home security market is incredibly valuable to households, with all statistics suggesting the investment in protection is of net benefit to consumers.

Home security facts (Arlo)

The biggest issue has generally been access, with the cost associated with the initial set-up being a stumbling block for many. ADT, one of the long-standing home security companies, charges over $500 for many of its equipment packages.

This is partially where the innovation is derived from. Companies such as Arlo have incorporated technological advancements to attract tech-savvy consumers while producing cameras at far more affordable levels. The adoption of smart home technology as a whole is growing rapidly, with these factors driving home security to the forefront of this.

Home Security market (Arlo)

The key is for the products to be easy to install and use. Arlo has focused on this aspect in its manufacturing, attempting to make it as easy as possible for consumers.

Installation method (Arlo)

Many consumers are not just looking for a camera or two but a suite of products for all needs. This means a Doorbell, floodlights, motion detection, etc. This is because consumers do not want to monitor their homes via several apps/services, and so a key factor in their decision-making is their ability to get everything they need. Arlo has been actively developing its product offering, increasing its coverage of security products.

Products (Arlo)

The key difference to the traditional model is that Arlo cares less about making money on the cameras but is seeking recurring subscription revenue. This is because the tech-enabled nature of the cameras allows Arlo to leverage its value against consumers by locking features behind the paywall. If a consumer wants to stream in high quality, want improved detection, among other things, they have to pay monthly.

On paper, these dynamics sound fantastic. A consumer can buy several cameras for a couple of hundred dollars but then consistently pay Arlo >$50-a-year, with difficulties untethering, thus creating sticky revenues.

The home security market is becoming increasingly competitive due to the attractive nature of the industry, with established players such as Ring (AMZN) and Nest (GOOG), as well as new entrants, vying for market share. This has contributed to pricing tumbling and tightening margins. Companies are increasingly willing to accept thin camera margins in exchange for recurring revenue. Conversely, we have seen the rise of non-subscription-based offerings for those who see the issue with these subscription models. At my home, for example, we use Anker's Eufy, which has no subscription model and gives consumers all the benefits as part of the camera price. There is a risk that consumers begin catching on to how lucrative these subscriptions are for companies.

The recent developments in AI represent an opportunity or threat to current incumbents, as it offers the opportunity to rapidly improve the service offered, such as through object recognition and behavior analysis, leading to improved security and surveillance. Given Google is a leader in AI, we could see Nest quietly integrate this in the coming years.

Now that we have considered the commercials of the business, it is worth exploring the company's revenue through financials.

Presented below is Arlo's revenue by product for up to Q4. As illustrated, revenue from Services has rapidly increased while Products have grown at a far slower rate. This is a reflection of the transition toward a services-focused operation.

Q4 top-line (Arlo)

Although we want to see this continue to swing in the favor of Services, the key is for Products growth to continue to remain strong. This is because Products drive Services, and so a slowing of one will result in the slowing of the other.

This is illustrated in the below graph, with paid accounts increasing 75% Y/Y. Arlo is doing a fantastic job of justifying its Services offering to consumers, allowing the account growth to go beyond the number of products being sold.

Paid Customers (Arlo)

This drives recurring revenue, which is defined as all ongoing revenue from Arlo's subscription, projected over a one-year period. Due to the nature of accounting revenue and ARR, we will always see ARR slightly lag behind revenue.

ARR reached $137.8m in Q4-22, a 53% Y/Y increase.

ARR (Arlo)

Based on this, the ARR per paid customer is $74, which suggests a preference for Arlo's cheapest plan. This is slightly concerning as it means many of Arlo's customers only own a single camera. This should be a focus for management to move consumers into the multi-camera segment.

Plans (Arlo)

We mentioned prior that these subscriptions are structured in a way to force consumers into signing up to access valuable capabilities. This is reflected in Arlo's churn, which is only 1.1%. It is impressive to see this level given the number of consumers on the basic plan, as it is arguably difficult to justify a $48 subscription when a single camera is as cheap as $150.

Churn (Arlo)

Economic considerations

We are currently experiencing heightened inflation, partnered with elevated rates relative to the last decade. This is beginning to slow discretionary spending as consumers see their cost of living rising rapidly.

This is an issue for Arlo as it discourages a large investment in home security when there are far more important expenses to cover. This looks to be the case when considering financials, as Arlo's Q1-23 revenue is below both Q3-22 and Q4-21.

Looking ahead, our view is that FY23 will continue to be difficult as inflation remains stubborn, leading to rates remaining elevated for most of the year.

Margins

Arlo's GPM has improved over the last few years, although its EBITDA/NI margins have been less progressed. The business remains loss-making and continues to struggle with the transition to profitability.

The improvement in GPM is likely driven by the change in channel mix, with a greater number of sales through direct-to-consumer (DTC). This is a reflection of the brands improving reach, although the GPM gains look offset by an increase in S&A spending. This is the difficulty with assessing metrics in isolation. Improving DTC sales is extremely good but if it comes at a disproportionate cost in marketing, it is difficult to justify.

Channel mix (Arlo)

Another issue with achieving profitability is the slim margins the company is operating with. GPM for Products is extremely poor, currently in the mid-single digits. Dec22 is a reflection of Management attempting to maintain sales in our view, discounting aggressively during the holiday period.

The offsetting factor is of course Services, generating mid-60s currently, but on an upward trajectory. It seems reasonable for this to continue, although we must consider the increase in conjunction with S&A.

GPM quarterly (Arlo)

The profitability transition will also require reigning in S&A expenses without impacting revenue generation, which is extremely difficult to achieve. At 26% of revenue, the levels are too high for a business with a GPM of <30%.

Balance sheet

Arlo's balance sheet looks well maintained.

Inventory turnover has increased in the last few years, resulting in an improvement in liquidity through inventory management.

Further, Management has not utilized debt to any substantial degree, which given the profitability situation, is a prudent decision.

Q1-23

Arlo recently posted its Q1 results, with the share price increasing in response. Our view is that this is a slightly premature response. The following is the headline results.

Q1 results (Yahoo Finances)

The company continues to see revenue decline, although beats the top end estimate, which is the reason for the improved sentiment. The Services growth is highly impressive and rightfully should be acknowledged, but the company's continued slowdown is clear to see.

Outlook

Arlo outlook (Tikr terminal)

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus forecast for Arlo's next 2 years.

Revenue is expected to decline, likely driven by slowing economic conditions impacting demand. This is a reasonable estimate, although we could see a larger underperformance depending on how well Products do. The $474m estimate likely assumes strong resilience in Services.

Interestingly, profitability is forecast to arrive in FY23 at an EBITDA level. Although minimal, this is an impressive milestone that will send strong signals to the market.

The issue is that we cannot see this occurring. We have modeled the current quarterly trajectory based on:

Weak Products growth in FY23, followed by an improvement in FY24.

Continued strong Services growth in line with what has been achieved historically.

A decline in operating expense growth from c.5% quarterly to c.3%.

Based on this, Operating profit is expected to remain negative into FY24. It should be noted that the company has previously reached non-GAAP profitability but this is not a metric we consider.

Valuation

Arlo valuation (Tikr Terminal)

Arlo is currently trading at just over 1x revenue, implying investors are assigning little value to the revenue it currently generates.

This looks to be a conservative view given the risks around the achievability of profits. If economic conditions were better, Product-led revenue growth would allow margin expansion through subscriptions, implying the company is undervalued. The issue is that FY23 will be difficult, forcing Arlo to find improvements through cost controls and discounting products to drive subscriptions. For this reason, it is unlikely we will see price action until we are closer to profitability.

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

Our thesis is materially predicated on the inability to achieve profitability, as forecast, in FY23. Should subscription growth exceed what we are forecasting, we could see strong price action as investors adjust expectations.

From a downside perspective, the key risk is slowing subscription growth due to Products underperforming.

Final thoughts

Arlo has done a great job competing in an industry that includes both Amazon and Google. It is a small fish in a big pond, which is not a bad thing in isolation. The company has exploited the changing industry dynamics to grow rapidly and is increasing its paid account numbers to push toward profitability.

The key issue we see is that the business does not have a clear route to profitability in the next 12 months due to the current economic environment. This will slow subscriber growth and mean profitability is delayed. Although the valuation looks enticing, our view is that positive price action will be delayed until Products growth improves.