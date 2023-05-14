Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Builders FirstSource: Top Industrial Gainer, Likely To Gain More

May 14, 2023 12:26 AM ETBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)
BI Insights profile picture
BI Insights
21 Followers

Summary

  • Over the past few years, the stock of BLDR has experienced a substantial increase, and in my opinion, there is potential for the stock to continue rising.
  • Strong fundamentals of the housing market, as well as BLDR's industry-leading position, which positions it as a promising candidate for industry consolidation, make me bullish.
  • Additionally, the valuations of the stock are attractive, particularly when taking into account the potential for an upward revision of the consensus EPS estimates.

Piles Of Wood Material For Carpentry

AzmanL/E+ via Getty Images

On May 3rd, Dallas-based Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) experienced a rise of approximately 12.9% following the release of its 1Q results, which surpassed the consensus estimates. Moreover, the stock claimed the top spot among industrial gainers (with a market capitalization

BLDR's stock performance compared to its peer

Seeking Alpha

BLDR's stock performance compared to benchmark

Seeking Alpha

BLDR's quarterly earning beat data

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

BI Insights profile picture
BI Insights
21 Followers
We primarily focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Our background is in research and trading at several bulge-bracket global investment banks along with technical savvy which helps to round out our service. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.