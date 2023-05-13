Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert Andrade - Chief Financial Officer

Rostislav Raykov - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chase Knickerbocker - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Raghuram Selvaraju - H.C. Wainwright

Naureen Quibria - Capital One Securities

David Nierengarten - Wedbush Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Fennec Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2023 Earnings and Corporate Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions on how to participate will be given at that time. As a reminder, today’s conference call is being recorded.

Now I would like to turn the conference over to Fennec’s Chief Financial Officer, Robert Andrade. Please proceed.

Robert Andrade

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We are delighted that you can join us today for Fennec Pharmaceuticals first quarter 2023 earnings conference call, during which, we will review our financial results as well as provide a general business update. Joining me from Fennec this morning is Rostislav Raykov, our Chief Executive Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during this call, the company will be making forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Reference to these risks and uncertainties are made in today’s press release and disclosed in detail in the company’s periodic and current event filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, any forward-looking statements made on this call represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We specifically disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

