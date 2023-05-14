SHYG: You Just Risk Another Round Of High-Yield Chaos
Summary
- It was enough for a deliberate train of rate hikes to send the high-yield markets into complete disarray, from which the primary markets have not yet recovered.
- While a different asset class, commercial real estate debt is the another concern, and it could take out a host of financiers in the regional banking sector too.
- Moreover, there is this debt ceiling issue. All of the above could create real credit and refinancing challenges, and asset values in SHYG continue to be at risk.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) is a risky proposition while financiers are threatened and refinancing conditions are worsened for higher risk borrowers. High yield markets were subject to disarray as the train of rate hikes started, and it could happen again on greater bank fears and actual bank collapses, as well as the 'divide premium' that could be placed on US debt if systematic political disintegration becomes a definite problem for the US coffers. In general, high yield markets are high yield not only because of credit risk of the borrowers, but greater sensitivity to the financing markets that keep the system alive that maintains the solvency of those borrowers.
SHYG Breakdown
SHYG has a YTM consistent with a high-yield portfolio at 8.27%, and the credit risk definitely deserves those sorts of figures, clustering around junk-rated in distribution.
Exposures are primarily in the consumer discretionary business, mainly automotive. ETF expense ratios are low at 0.3% and duration is middling among the ETFs we've looked at of 2.39 years. 2-3 year maturities on the yield curve currently yield between 3.6%-3.9%, meaning the risk premium is over 4% for these junk bonds, which seems about right in terms of historical risk premia, but possibly a bit low.
Performance of SHYG shows that the high yield category is priced at levels consistent with the ongoing issues that have been plaguing the high-yield market. Indigestion in secondary markets, and the consequent low rates of issuance in high yield bonds in the primary markets.
Problems
There are a couple of ways we have more issues in high yield:
- The debt ceiling impasse persists to the point where markets start applying a 'divide' premium' on US Treasuries, with the sanctity of the Treasury now subject to risk from political divisiveness, which is likely a secular problem. This would be such a silly reason for the US to create a rate premium on its essential and privileged financing instrument of the Treasury. Any further issues of rate hiking, even if not from the persistent Fed rate hiking train, would not be good for the stability of the high yield markets.
- There could be another wave of banking troubles in regional banking around commercial real estate, specifically offices. Were this to come to pass it would compound issues in the functioning of the financing environment, and generally create risk premia where large institutions may not always be willing to offer debt to the thousands of corporations about to hit a maturity wall in high yield. Issues that impact the environment that helps keep high yield debtors solvent and refinanced are not a good thing for the high yield instruments. These issues are less of a catalyst to draw down the SHYG further, but more to keep it from recovering in price.
Bottom Line
The category is not the safest, and there are pretty likely ways in which SHYG could perform worse than it already is. While it has some duration, it's not a lot, so a rate pivot isn't the biggest catalyst, especially with the likely tenor of a rate pivot according to the yield curve, offering only a couple of percent in upside that may actually already be priced in.
While there is a decently high YTM, relative to credit risk premium for the level of risk of the portfolio, it may actually be too low. It's harder to make a judgment here, but credit default swaps incur more than a 5% cost to compensate for sovereign credit risks at the same average level as SHYG. The YTM offers a smaller risk premium than that, so its value is also in question.
Overall, we just don't see any reason to take a leap here, there doesn't seem to be any edge.
Thanks to our global coverage we've ramped up our global macro commentary on our marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, us at the Value Lab might be of inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.
This article was written by
Formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society, seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.