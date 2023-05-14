Imgorthand/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is a strong leader in home appliances with annual sales of more than $20 billion. The company sells appliances under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Bauknecht, Indesit and other brands and has been around since 1911.

WHR stock has fallen sharply since early 2022, when interest rates began to rise sharply. The stock's volatility is considerably higher than that of the S&P500, but that is what presents opportunities in times of a price crash such as now. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the stock fell strongly by as much as 50% after which it began a strong rally. Now the stock is also down by as much as 50%.

Whirlpool aims to cut costs and improve the efficiency of its businesses. Still, I think it is too early to get in because of tempered consumer sentiment. With visible improvement, this is an excellent entry point.

2023 First-Quarter Results

Whirlpools' 2023 first quarter results

Despite mediocre macroeconomic conditions, Whirlpool performed well in the first quarter of this year. Consolidated revenue decreased 5.5% year-on-year to $4.65 billion, and adjusted earnings per share declined 50% to $2.66 per share.

The North America geographic segment still performed well, with an EBIT margin of more than 10% versus 16% a year earlier. Revenue fell only 2% year over year due to subdued consumer spending. EMEA achieved an EBIT margin of 0.6% last quarter. Compared to a year earlier, this improved 3.1% due to benefits from held-for-sale and actions to reduce costs. Revenue declined sharply by as much as 18% year-on-year, 8% of which was organic due to sharply lower demand.

Whirlpool expects lower demand due to lower consumer confidence affecting discretionary appliance purchases, which reduced consolidated revenue by 5.5%. EBIT margin for the first quarter was 5.4%, which was about 2% higher than the fourth quarter of 2022 which was due to favorable price/mix, commodity inflation and investments in marketing and technology. The price/mix decreased about 2.75% year-on-year due to the many promotions in the second half of 2022. Whirlpool expects this year's promotions to continue, which nevertheless put pressure on the price/mix.

2022 was a year of high cost inflation of more than $2 billion, this came on top of a $1 billion cost inflation in 2021. This year they plan to save over $800 to $900 in raw material costs and internal cost-cutting actions to improve its EBIT margin.

Substantial cost takeout actions on track

Whirlpool expects the last third and fourth quarters to be the peak of cost inflation and now expects a favorable turnaround. For all of 2023, Whirlpool expects to generate between $16 and $18 in adjusted earnings per share. On an annualized basis, this represents a 13% decline. Net revenues are expected to be $19.4 billion, down about 1% to 2%. Free cash flow conversion is estimated at about 4%.

For the long term, Whirlpool is targeting 7% free cash flow conversion. Whirlpool is now facing subdued consumer spending and is therefore focusing on reducing costs so the company can operate more efficiently.

Industry trends support continued growth

Dividends and share repurchases

Whirlpools' dividend policy is to pay out approximately 30% of its 12-month current net profit as dividends. To supplement this, Whirlpools repurchases its shares. This increases the dividend and earnings per share and offers potential for a share price increase. The company currently has about $2.6 billion remaining in authorized share repurchases. The amount of the share repurchase program depends in part on capital structure and leverage. Whirlpool aims for a gross debt leverage of 2.0x or less.

Dividend growth history

Dividends grew steadily with 2022 being the top year with a sharp increase to 28%. On average, dividends per share rose 13.3% annually over the past 10 years. The dividend is now around $7 which means an attractive dividend yield of as much as 5.4%. However, analysts do not expect dividend growth for the next 2-3 years, they estimate the dividend to remain at $7 per year.

Whirlpool's cash flow highlights (Annual reports and analyst' own calculations)

Valuation

Whirlpool's PE ratio appears attractive at 8.3 with a 3-year average PE ratio of 10.8. Yet this is only a snapshot in time. Whirlpool expects to have implemented a strong cost reduction this year that will greatly improve its profit margin starting in 2024. The 2024 forward PE ratio is 7.2, which represents a discount of about 30% from the 3-year average.

Whirlpool's earnings estimates

If we include debt and cash in the stock valuation, we arrive at a fairly expensive valuation. The ratio of EV to EBIT is 11.8, which is about 32% more expensive than its three-year average. This is also a snapshot in time and EBIT will improve significantly after the raw material price and internal cost reduction.

Conclusion

Whirlpool is a leader in home appliances with brands such as Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Bauknecht and Indesit. Although Whirlpool is a strong leader, we do not see this reflected in its stock price due to lagging returns and high volatility. However, this presents opportunities when the share price weakens, as it is now. Whirlpool is struggling with declining sales and profits and is giving strong priority to reducing costs and increasing operating efficiency. Analysts predict an earnings recovery in 2024, when consumer confidence has picked up. Perhaps it is too early to pass judgment on consumer confidence at this point, as several indicators point to an emerging recession. But if Whirlpool shows strong improvements in cost reduction, I see a very attractive investment on the horizon. The company will then operate more efficiently, allowing it to focus on growth and higher returns for shareholders. So for now, Whirlpool stock is on hold.