Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Whirlpool: An Attractive Investment On The Horizon

May 14, 2023 1:28 AM ETWhirlpool Corporation (WHR)
Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
1.75K Followers

Summary

  • Whirlpool is struggling with declining sales and profits and is giving strong priority to reducing costs and increasing operating efficiency.
  • Analysts predict an earnings recovery in 2024 when consumer confidence has picked up.
  • Perhaps, it is too early to pass judgment on consumer confidence at this point, as several indicators point to an emerging recession.
  • But if Whirlpool shows strong improvements in cost reduction, I see a very attractive investment on the horizon.

Family enjoying outdoors hot tub hot tub in the back yard

Imgorthand/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is a strong leader in home appliances with annual sales of more than $20 billion. The company sells appliances under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Bauknecht, Indesit and other brands and has been around since 1911.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Whirlpools' 2023 first quarter results - 1Q23 investor presentation

Whirlpools' 2023 first quarter results (1Q23 investor presentation)

Substantial cost takeout actions on track - Whirlpool's 1Q23 investor presentation

Substantial cost takeout actions on track (Whirlpool's 1Q23 investor presentation)

Industry trends support continued growth - Whirlpool's 1Q23 investor presentation

Industry trends support continued growth (Whirlpool's 1Q23 investor presentation)

Dividend growth history - Whirlpool ticker page on Seeking Alpha

Dividend growth history (Whirlpool ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

Whirlpool's cash flow highlights - Annual reports and analyst' own calculations

Whirlpool's cash flow highlights (Annual reports and analyst' own calculations)

Whirlpool's earnings estimates - WHR ticker page on Seeking Alpha

Whirlpool's earnings estimates (WHR ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
1.75K Followers
Yannick is a passionate investor from the Netherlands who shares his analyses with other investors on Seeking Alpha. In doing so, he looks for companies with the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.He prefers steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.