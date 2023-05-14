Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images News

Alexander's (NYSE:ALX) sits at a crossroads. The externally managed New York-focused REIT is down around 24% year-to-date to reflect a broader sector-wide pullback. The REIT last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $4.50 per share, in line with its prior payment and for a 10.65% yield. This yield has grown to its highest level in over five years on the back of what can only be described as a dire backdrop for REITs. Office property owners have faced the most pressure as several factors aggregate to form one of the most disruptive macroeconomic environments for owning office property in the history of US capitalism.

WFH is here to stay and demand for office space is likely materially impaired for the foreseeable future. This is as the Fed funds rate just got hiked to its highest level since 2008 at 5% to 5.25% as inflation still sits far above the Fed's 2% target. Corporate layoffs also continue to creep up as a regional US banking panic shows no sign of a concrete end. That the US is hurtling toward a sovereign default due to a debt ceiling impasse that has overshadowed the specter of a recession has not helped investor sentiment.

Things are bad. Alexander's external manager Vornado (VNO) has had to entirely suspend its common share dividend through 2023 as office REITs now more broadly look set to halve yields that have moved abnormally high in recent months. Hence, against the current climate, the large yield has somewhat become a liability that has portended cuts for its peers. Just how safe is Alexander's yield?

Rental Revenue And The Debt Maturities

Alexander's as of the end of its fiscal 2023 first quarter owned six properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area. This was spread across 2,454,000 square feet and includes the Rego Center complex in Rego Park and 731 Lexington Avenue which is Bloomberg's HQ. The REIT's portfolio occupancy at the end of the first quarter stood at 86.9% with its residential occupancy at 97.4%. It's important to note that Bloomberg represents roughly 56% of rental revenue in each period.

Alexander's saw first-quarter rental revenue come in at $52.94 million, a 7.6% year-over-year increase but a marginal miss on consensus estimates. This growth was driven by $1.74 million from leasing activity and $1.53 million from real estate tax reimbursements. Net income at $11.23 million was a decline of around 22.75% over its year-ago comp. This was driven by an interest and debt expense that grew by 177.5% year-over-year to reach $12.25 million.

Total debt stood at $1.09 billion as of the end of the quarter, with $800 million of this secured by the office and retail condominiums of 731 Lexington Avenue. The first maturity is next year in June when $500 million becomes payable. These are mostly all floating-rate loans with the Lexington Avenue office mortgage at LIBOR plus 0.90%. Further, this mortgage actually comes due next month but the REIT has a one-year as-of-right extension option.

FFO And Dividend Safety

FFO in the first quarter came in at $3.63 per share, down by $0.62 from $4.25 per share in the year-ago quarter. The current FFO forms a 124% payout ratio against the most recently declared dividend. Bears, who form the 8.13% short interest, would be right to question the viability of the current yield with the payout not being covered by FFO. To be clear here, the yield is as high as it is because the market does not consider it safe enough. REITs are going through the perfect storm and that Alexander's has kept its dividend stable since the first quarter of 2018 when it was raised from $4.25 per share is a positive reflection of its management. But the future looks more difficult.

Cash and equivalents, including restricted cash, stood at $377 million as of the end of the first quarter. This will be boosted by the $71 million disposal of a land parcel adjacent to its Rego shopping center. Hence, the company could maintain the dividend from its cash reserves, but this brings up risks. The 731 Lexington Avenue office mortgage coming up next year will either have to be refinanced against the broader context of elevated interest rates or fully repaid. The REIT needs to keep a hold of as much of its cash as it can. This forms stability to hedge the current turbulence. Against what now seems to be constant warnings about the health of US commercial real estate and the poorer dividend coverage, current shareholders are likely set to realize continued volatility. The yield is what's important here and its safety now looks at risk. However, Vornado has a roughly 32% equity ownership to render them more aligned with retail shareholders and possibly reduce the likelihood of a cut. I'm rating ALX stock as a hold. The dividend coverage needs to improve, or the seemingly immovable payout will look even less stable.