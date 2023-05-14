Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

PBF Energy: Strong Financials Prioritize Shareholder Returns

May 14, 2023 2:16 AM ETPBF Energy Inc. (PBF)
SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.33K Followers

Summary

  • PBF Energy generated an ample amount of free cash flow of $4.1 billion in 2022, while their debt level declined from over $5b in 2021 to $2.6b in 2022.
  • Increasing demand for gasoline and low inventory levels would positively affect U.S. gasoline prices in the next few months.
  • U.S. motor gasoline consumption in 2023 can be 100 thousand barrels per day higher than in 2022 and is expected to increase further in 2024.
  • However, gasoline and diesel prices in the United States in 2023 are expected to be lower than in 2022 and higher than in 2020 and 2021.
Oil refinery industry at sunrise, Oil refiner Industry background concept

VichienPetchmai

Introduction

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is a leading petroleum refiner in the United States, specializing in the production of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, lubricants, and other petroleum products from crude oil and other feedstock stocks. With six refineries across the country, PBF caters to a

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.33K Followers
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.