Juan Jose Napuri

We're well over halfway through the Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and one of the first companies to report its results was New Gold (NYSE:NGD). In a surprise turn of events, New Gold is one of the best performers year-to-date, and the fruits of several years of labor are finally beginning to be realized, with margins up sharply in Q1 on a company-wide basis and Rainy River enjoying a massive quarter with an initial contribution from underground. That said, while New Gold is tracking well against guidance and set to generate meaningful free cash flow next year, I don't see any way to justify paying up for the stock here after a ~130% rally.

Rainy River Operations (Company Website)

Q1 Production & Sales

New Gold released its Q1 results last month, reporting quarterly production of ~104,900 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], a nearly 20% increase from the year-ago period. This translated to a 15% increase in revenue year-over-year and a 14% increase in operating cash flow (before negative working capital movements), a solid performance given that production is expected to be back end weighted with a better H2-2023 ahead. These strong results were driven by higher grades at Rainy River offset by a slight decrease in tonnes milled per day, and much higher grades and recoveries at its New Afton Mine in British Columbia.

New Gold - Quarterly GEO Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking at Rainy River's performance below, the mine processed ~22,400 tonnes per day at an average grade of 1.12 grams per tonne of gold, the second-best quarter from a grade standpoint in the past several years. Rainy River's higher grades were related to the start of contribution from the Intrepid Zone which advanced 388 meters during Q1 and which carries much higher grades than the open-pit. Importantly, the company noted that grades and tonnes are reconciling well underground, and ~69,000 tonnes were mined in Q1 from Intrepid.

As discussed in past updates, Intrepid will turn Rainy River into a much more profitable asset, with the higher grades expected to improve the mine's cost profile. And during Q1, we saw a continued improvement in costs at Rainy River, with all-in sustaining costs declining to $1,383/oz (Q1 2022: $1,592/oz), with higher sales volumes and a sharp decline in sustaining capital. Also noteworthy is that mining in the North Lobe is finally complete. This will not only improve predictability from a grade standpoint, with this being a challenging area from a grade reconciliation standpoint, but we could see reduced fuel consumption with this part of the open-pit being used to pile waste.

New Gold Operations (Company Website)

Moving over to New Afton, it was a better quarter here as well, with mined tonnes up significantly to ~693,000 tonnes (Q1 2022: ~531,000 tonnes) at much higher grades. The improvement in mining rates is related to steady state mining rates at the B3 Zone, and grades improved materially year-over-year to 0.78 grams per tonne of gold and 0.70% copper vs. 0.38 grams per tonne of gold and 0.49% copper in Q1. Combined with higher recoveries, production increased to ~37,300 GEOs vs. ~27,800 GEOs, helping to pull all-in sustaining costs down to a more respectable level of $1,526/oz (Q1 2022: $1,913/oz), with the benefit of much lower sustaining capital.

Regarding C-Zone development, it advanced 1,172 meters in the quarter, and while free cash flow was negative at $19 million, the cash outflow was related to growth capital to bring the high-grade C-Zone online which is expected to reach commercial production next year. This will translate to significantly higher gold and copper production and much lower costs and free cash flow generation, with gold production set to more than double vs. 2022 levels in the C-Zone period while copper production will also increase to ~70 million pounds per annum. So, while costs may be on the higher end currently, and 2023 will be a capital-intensive year ($140 million in growth capital at midpoint), investors will see the benefits of this by H2-2024.

New Afton Zones - Long Section (Company Presentation)

Costs & Margins

Moving over to costs and margins, it was a much better quarter, with the benefit of higher sales volumes and a significant decline in sustaining capital ($26.3 million vs. $52.6 million). And despite lower average realized metals prices, revenue improved substantially year-over-year while AISC margins increased 240% year-over-year to $404/oz vs. $119/oz in Q1 2022. Given the strength we've seen in metals prices and assuming gold remains above $1,950/oz, we should see AISC margins come in above $350/oz for FY2023, with New Gold's AISC likely to come in below $1,600/oz and the company benefiting from a weaker Canadian Dollar.

New Gold - AISC, Realized Gold Price, AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

While this margin profile certainly doesn't stack up against other producers that should enjoy AISC margins closer to $800/oz in FY2023 like Agnico Eagle (AEM) and Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) and New Gold won't generate free cash flow this year with total capex expected to be $290 million - $350 million, we should see AISC decline below $1,500/oz in FY2023 and below $1,400/oz in FY2024, translating to a more robust margin profile. This will be driven by higher output from the C-Zone and increased contribution from the high-grade Intrepid Zone, and New Gold is set up to generate upwards of $80 million in free cash flow in 2024, a material improvement from previous years.

While all of this is positive news, as is its improved financial position with it generating proceeds of ~$23 million from its shares in Artemis and extending the maturity of its RCF from December 2026 to December 2025, some of this already looks to be priced into the stock after a ~130% rally. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, but it suggests that investors don't have nearly the margin of safety that they did when I noted there was limited downside from the US$0.71 level after a rough quarter in Q2 2022. So, while the turnaround thesis is intact with continued margin recovery expected, it's tough to justify paying up for the stock here near US$1.45.

Valuation & Technical Picture

Based on ~688 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$1.42, New Gold trades at a market cap of ~$980 million and an enterprise value of ~$1.20 billion. This makes New Gold one of the lowest market cap names among ~400,000-ounce producers based in solely Tier-1 ranked jurisdictions (Ontario, British Columbia), but much of this discount is justified given that New Gold is a high-cost producer that is still not generating consistent free cash flow because of being in a heavy-capex phase as it works to develop Rainy River Underground and the C-Zone at New Afton. Fortunately, this should change in 2024, with lower capital spending and higher margins at both mines once C-Zone heads into commercial production next year.

NGD - Historical Cash Flow Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

Looking at the above chart, we can see that New Gold has historically traded at a cash flow multiple of ~4.1x (5-year average), a figure that is well below its peer group. Given that the company is in better shape financially and it's expected to see a material improvement in its cost profile starting in 2024, I believe a fair multiple for the stock is 4.5x cash flow. If we multiply this higher multiple (10% premium to 5-year average) by more conservative FY2023 cash flow per share estimates of $0.37, this points to a fair value for New Gold of US$1.67 - 17% upside from current levels.

While this fair value estimate points to further upside to fair value despite its recent outperformance, I prefer to wait for a minimum 40% discount to fair value to justify starting new positions in small-cap producers. If we apply this discount to NGD, this would translate to an ideal buy zone of US$1.00 or lower. Hence, I do not see the stock in a low-risk buy zone currently. This view is corroborated by the technical picture which shows NGD trading in the upper portion of its support/resistance range, with strong support at US$0.85 and resistance at US$1.55 (current reward/risk ratio of 0.23 to 1.0).

NGD - Weekly Chart (TC2000.com)

Summary

New Gold put together solid Q1 results with a significant improvement in its margins, which more than tripled from $119/oz to $404/oz over the year-ago period and are tracking well against the FY2023 cost guidance midpoint ($1,555/oz). Meanwhile, progress is underway to ramp up underground tonnes at Rainy River, which will translate to higher head grades, and work on C-Zone development continues to progress, which will create a much higher-margin operation at New Afton. That said, with NGD up 130% off its lows and no longer offering a margin of safety, I don't see an attractive reward/risk here. So, if NGD stock were to see continued strength, I would view any rallies above US$1.57 before July as an opportunity to book some profits.