New Gold: Margins Bounce Back In Q1

May 14, 2023 2:34 AM ETNew Gold Inc. (NGD), NGD:CA1 Comment
Summary

  • New Gold released its Q1 results last month, reporting quarterly production of ~104,900 gold-equivalent ounces, a significant improvement from the year-ago period.
  • Given the higher sales volumes and much lower sustaining capital in the period, margins improved materially despite a lower gold price, with AISC margins more than tripling to $404/oz.
  • While this has still translated to industry-lagging costs and cash outflows as the company works to develop the C-Zone, 2024 should be a much better year.
  • That said, I see some of the positive developments priced into the stock here with NGD up over 130% from its lows, so I would view any rallies above US$1.57 before July as an opportunity to book some profits.

We're well over halfway through the Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and one of the first companies to report its results was New Gold (NYSE:NGD). In a surprise turn

"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

