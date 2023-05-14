David Becker

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) collapsed over the last quarter following a perplexing Q4 earnings report leading to a reverse split. The Lidar company just announced the continuation of an automotive deal and the business appears back in growth mode following the integration of Velodyne Lidar. My investment thesis is ultra Bullish on the stock still trading below pre-split levels of $0.50.

Source: Finviz

Big Lidar Numbers

While the quarterly numbers suggest some of the Velodyne business possibly disappeared during the merger integration period, the new Ouster is reporting industry leading sales. The company produced $17.3 million in Q1'23 revenues with only half a quarter of Velodyne sales amounting to $6.4 million.

Where the story gets far more interesting is the guidance for Q2 revenues of $18 to $20 million. In addition, Ouster reported a Q1 bookings level of $33 million for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.9.

Based on the Q1 numbers and the fact pro-forma revenues were above $20 million, Ouster likely reports the first official Lidar quarterly sales topping $20 million in Q2. A big key to this sector is starting to turn strategic agreements into actual sales moving towards annual revenue in the $100 million range.

Prior to the merger, Velodyne originally reported a massive backlog of $800 million. Smaller Ouster had reported 80 strategic agreements back in Q2'22 with over $575 million in forward order backlogs.

The combination amounted to over $1 billion in future orders, but the amounts are non-binding and the market isn't rewarding investors for such metrics. The actual binding bookings leading the Lidar industry should start garnering more analyst attention considering the annualized run rate hits $132 million and Q1 is normally a slow quarter for the industry.

The Motional automotive deal is a promising continuation of an initial deal with Velodyne Lidar that got limited attention for a business more focused on smaller non-automotive deals. The ongoing deal in the automotive space with a leading robotaxi firm is an impressive signal on their combined technology.

Source: Ouster Q1'23 presentation

Management didn't provide any indication on the potential deal size, though Motional already has operations in Las Vegas and Los Angeles and plans to enter Boston, Pittsburgh, and Singapore. The company has partnerships with the leading ridesharing platforms of Lyft (LYFT) and Uber (UBER). The Lidar sensor units may only be in the thousands for a robotaxi service versus the millions from an auto manufacturer.

Depressed Stock

The 1-fo-10 reverse split on April 20 crushed the stock following the rally after the merger closed. Ouster has seen the market cap dip to still below $200 million following the post-earnings rally.

While the business is taking the next level higher, the cash balance will get a ton of scrutiny. Ouster ended Q1 with a cash balance of $257 million with goals of reaching up to $85 million in cost savings.

The Lidar company is adamant at making this cash balance last until the company reaches cash flow positive. Cash burn was tough during Q1 with the one-time charges, but the combined adjusted EBITDA loss was only $27 million.

Ouster produced a gross margin of 25% during Q1, but the quarterly numbers are very difficult to analyze due to the Velodyne business only contributing half a quarter of financials. The Q2 numbers will provide a far better indication of the business progress on cash flows with the full Velodyne numbers alone and without the one-time charges.

At similar gross margin levels, Ouster will produce $5 million in gross profits with $20 million in quarterly revenues to offset some operating expenses. As revenues surge over the next few years, the Lidar sensor company will quickly move to reduce the cash burn rates

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Ouster is too cheap here as the company is now full speed ahead in the Lidar space. The company should be on the pace to $100 million in revenues this year and the stock trades with a valuation below $200 million. Not many stocks trade at such low P/S multiples with these growth rates and the potential for a hockey stick moment in the future.